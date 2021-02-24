© 2021 All Rights reserved WUSF
Health News Florida
Coronavirus
News about coronavirus in Florida and around the world is constantly emerging. It's hard to stay on top of it all but Health News Florida and WUSF can help. Our responsibility at WUSF News is to keep you informed, and to help discern what’s important for your family as you make what could be life-saving decisions.

University Mall Vaccine Site Swapping Places With Raymond James Testing Site

WUSF Public Media - WUSF 89.7 | By Julio Ochoa - Health News Florida
Published February 24, 2021 at 4:56 PM EST
University Mall drive-thru testing site
Hillsborough County Department of Health
Drive-through coronavirus vaccines are administered at University Mall in Tampa on Jan. 21, 2021.

The move will help relieve congestion at the University Mall site where thousands were showing up daily for vaccines.

A COVID-19 vaccination site at the University Mall in Hillsborough County and a coronavirus testing site at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa are swapping places.

State officials announced the move on Wednesday and said it will relieve congestion and long wait times for the thousands who were showing up daily for vaccines.

The vaccination site will open in Lot 14 at Raymond James Stadium on March 1 and will accommodate up to 3,200 people per day. Vaccines will no longer be offered at the mall after Feb. 27.

The testing site will shut down at Raymond James Stadium on Feb. 28 and open at the university Mall on March 2.

Those who have already scheduled vaccine appointments will be able to get them at the new location.

To schedule a vaccine call 866-200-3896 or visit myvaccinefl.gov.

Julio Ochoa - Health News Florida
