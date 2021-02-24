University Mall Vaccine Site Swapping Places With Raymond James Testing Site

A COVID-19 vaccination site at the University Mall in Hillsborough County and a coronavirus testing site at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa are swapping places.

State officials announced the move on Wednesday and said it will relieve congestion and long wait times for the thousands who were showing up daily for vaccines.

The vaccination site will open in Lot 14 at Raymond James Stadium on March 1 and will accommodate up to 3,200 people per day. Vaccines will no longer be offered at the mall after Feb. 27.

The testing site will shut down at Raymond James Stadium on Feb. 28 and open at the university Mall on March 2.

Those who have already scheduled vaccine appointments will be able to get them at the new location.

To schedule a vaccine call 866-200-3896 or visit myvaccinefl.gov.

