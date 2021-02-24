© 2021 All Rights reserved WUSF
Microscopic view of Coronavirus, a pathogen that attacks the respiratory tract. Analysis and test, experimentation. Sars
Manatee County Commissioner Remains Board Chair Following Vaccine Distribution Controversy, Investigation Underway

WUSF Public Media - WUSF 89.7 | By Cathy Carter
Published February 24, 2021 at 10:59 AM EST
A county government building with American flag.
Manatee County Government
Manatee County Commissioner Vanessa Baugh requested five names, including her own, to be added to a list of people to be vaccinated at a recent pop-up distribution event in Lakewood Ranch.

The Manatee County Sheriff’s Office is investigating whether Commissioner Vanessa Baugh broke state law by putting herself and others on a VIP vaccine list in Lakewood Ranch.

Manatee County Commissioner Vanessa Baugh will keep her position as board chair following controversy over her role in helping Governor Ron DeSantis secure a COVID-19 vaccination site in Lakewood Ranch.

On Tuesday, a majority of Baugh's colleagues voted against a motion to remove her.

Commissioner Reggie Bellamy made the motion to remove Baugh as chair, stating that he believes there should be consequences for her role in the event.

The vote followed public criticism when it was revealed that Baugh directed county health officials to secure vaccinations for herself and political donors. Additionally, the one-day pop-up event was restricted to just two ZIP codes in wealthy, predominantly white areas in Baugh's district.

DeSantis defended the event — saying his priority was getting vaccinations to senior citizens. However, Baugh has since apologized.

Michael Barfield, a Sarasota paralegal, and president of the ACLU in Florida filed a complaint against Baugh on Monday saying her actions violated three state statutes including misuse of a public position.

The Manatee County Sherriff’s Office is investigating Baugh's actions.

Cathy Carter
Cathy Carter is a reporter and host for WUSF 89.7 and other Florida public radio stations.
