COVID-19 Cases Down Slightly in State, Tampa Bay Region

The numbers of new cases of COVID-19 decreased in both the state and the greater Tampa Bay area Sunday.

Statewide, 5,065 people tested positive for the virus Sunday. That’s down by more than 2,000 cases from the day before. And in the region, 940 new cases were reported Sunday – down nearly 500 from Saturday.

Ninety-five people died in Florida Sunday from COVID-19. That brought the statewide death toll to 30,434 people.

Three people died in the greater Tampa Bay area, including two from Manatee County. While the deaths were recorded Sunday, they may occurred in prior days or weeks.

The state received the results of 93,451 tests Sunday.

As of Sunday afternoon, 4,158 people were hospitalized for the coronavirus statewide, including 864 in the greater Tampa Bay area.

State Totals (as of Sunday, Feb. 21):



Positive Tests – 1,863,708

Deaths – 30,339

Daily Changes:



State: Positive Tests – 7,280 | Deaths – 95

Greater Tampa Bay Region: Positive Tests – 1,411 | Deaths - 3

Daily Testing (statewide):



Tests Received – 93,451 | Positivity Rate – 6.32%

ABOUT THE DATA: The Florida Department of Health produces a daily update around 11 a.m. with information about COVID-19 cases and deaths that were reported over the previous 24 hours. Cases and deaths in the report may have happened days or weeks earlier, according to state officials. The state separately tracks cases and deaths that occurred on specific days on its dashboard and those totals are frequently updated.

