Health News Florida

Fauci Says Majority Of U.S. Adults Likely To Be Vaccinated By Late Summer

WUSF Public Media - WUSF 89.7 | By Ira Flatow
Published February 20, 2021 at 7:09 AM EST
AnthonyFauci_ScienceFriday_021921.png
Chandler West/The White House
Anthony Fauci participates in a briefing Thursday, Jan. 21, 2021 at the White House.

NIAID Director Anthony Fauci sheds light on vaccines, variants, and a return to normalcy.

Listen To The Episode

We’re about a month shy of a big anniversary: one year since the World Health Organization officially labeled COVID-19 a pandemic. Since then, a lot has changed—and a lot has not.

We have more information than ever about COVID-19, but there are still a lot of unknowns about the illness. While about 40 million people in the U.S. have received at least one dose of a vaccine, it’s unclear when we can expect to return to a sense of normalcy.

Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, joins Ira to shed some light on the latest news about variants and vaccines—and the light at the end of the COVID-19 tunnel.

He predicts vaccines are likely to be open to all adults starting in May or June. “By the time you get everyone vaccinated who could be vaccinated, that’s going to take several months,” Fauci says. “So it won’t be until the end of the summer.”

Fauci and Ira also discuss when it’s ok for families to get together without a laundry list of precautions, as well as his legacy from decades at the NIH.

Ira Flatow
