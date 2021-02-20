COVID-19 Deaths Continue Past 30,000 Mark; Lowest Positivity Results In 1 Month

The death toll from COVID-19 in Florida continued Sunday to march past the 30,000 mark.

As of Sunday, 30,339 people have died in the state since the first deaths were reported from the coronavirus early in 2020.

In Florida, 125 people died from the virus since Saturday. That includes 29 people in the greater Tampa Bay area – and 11 people in Sarasota County. While the deaths were recorded Saturday, they may occurred in prior days or weeks.

A more positive note: the positivity rate for new cases was 5.75%. That’s the lowest level since the end of January.

The state received the results of 147,888 tests Saturday.

As of Saturday afternoon, 4,213 people were hospitalized for the coronavirus statewide, including 867 in the greater Tampa Bay area.

State Totals (as of Saturday, Feb. 20):

Positive Tests – 1,863,708

Deaths – 30,339

State: Positive Tests – 7,280 | Deaths – 125

Greater Tampa Bay Region: Positive Tests – 1,411 | Deaths - 29

Tests Received – 147,888 | Positivity Rate – 5.75%

ABOUT THE DATA: The Florida Department of Health produces a daily update around 11 a.m. with information about COVID-19 cases and deaths that were reported over the previous 24 hours. Cases and deaths in the report may have happened days or weeks earlier, according to state officials. The state separately tracks cases and deaths that occurred on specific days on its dashboard and those totals are frequently updated.

