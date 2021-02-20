© 2021 All Rights reserved WUSF
Health News Florida
Coronavirus
News about coronavirus in Florida and around the world is constantly emerging. It's hard to stay on top of it all but Health News Florida and WUSF can help. Our responsibility at WUSF News is to keep you informed, and to help discern what’s important for your family as you make what could be life-saving decisions.

COVID-19 Deaths Continue Past 30,000 Mark; Lowest Positivity Results In 1 Month

WUSF Public Media - WUSF 89.7 | By Steve Newborn
Published February 20, 2021 at 5:00 PM EST
Covid Saturday.jpg
Florida Department of Health

The positivity rate for new cases was at its lowest level since the end of January.

The death toll from COVID-19 in Florida continued Sunday to march past the 30,000 mark.

As of Sunday, 30,339 people have died in the state since the first deaths were reported from the coronavirus early in 2020.

In Florida, 125 people died from the virus since Saturday. That includes 29 people in the greater Tampa Bay area – and 11 people in Sarasota County. While the deaths were recorded Saturday, they may occurred in prior days or weeks.

A more positive note: the positivity rate for new cases was 5.75%. That’s the lowest level since the end of January.

The state received the results of 147,888 tests Saturday.

As of Saturday afternoon, 4,213 people were hospitalized for the coronavirus statewide, including 867 in the greater Tampa Bay area.

State Totals (as of Saturday, Feb. 20):

  • Positive Tests – 1,863,708
  • Deaths – 30,339

Daily Changes:

  • State: Positive Tests – 7,280 | Deaths – 125
  • Greater Tampa Bay Region: Positive Tests – 1,411 | Deaths - 29

Daily Testing (statewide):

  • Tests Received – 147,888 | Positivity Rate – 5.75%

ABOUT THE DATA: The Florida Department of Health produces a daily update around 11 a.m. with information about COVID-19 cases and deaths that were reported over the previous 24 hours. Cases and deaths in the report may have happened days or weeks earlier, according to state officials. The state separately tracks cases and deaths that occurred on specific days on its dashboard and those totals are frequently updated.

Florida COVID-19 daily total of positive tests/deaths for the last two weeks:

  • Feb. 20: 7,280/125
  • Feb. 19: 6,683/224
  • Feb. 18: 5,117/166
  • Feb. 17: 7,342/165
  • Feb. 16: 6,297/225
  • Feb. 15: 3,615/159
  • Feb. 14: 5,436/96
  • Feb. 13: 7,515/118
  • Feb. 12: 7,617/190
  • Feb. 11: 8,525/180
  • Feb. 10: 7,537/165
  • Feb. 9: 7,023/239
  • Feb. 8: 5,737/126
  • Feb. 7: 6,624/103

Steve Newborn
Steve Newborn is WUSF's assistant news director as well as a reporter and producer at WUSF covering environmental issues and politics in the Tampa Bay area.
