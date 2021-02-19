© 2021 All Rights reserved WUSF
Health News Florida
Microscopic view of Coronavirus, a pathogen that attacks the respiratory tract. Analysis and test, experimentation. Sars
Coronavirus
News about coronavirus in Florida and around the world is constantly emerging. It's hard to stay on top of it all but Health News Florida and WUSF can help. Our responsibility at WUSF News is to keep you informed, and to help discern what’s important for your family as you make what could be life-saving decisions.

Tampa Bars Penalized For Repeated Violations Of City's Mask Mandate

WUSF Public Media - WUSF 89.7 | By Cathy Carter
Published February 19, 2021 at 3:11 PM EST
Liquor bottles
Daylina Miller
Two Ybor City businesses are paying the consequences for not following Tampa's citywide mask order.

The city requires all customers to wear a face-covering while not actively eating or drinking. Two businesses have had their liquor license suspended for three days for not enforcing the order.

The Tampa City Council has cracked down on a pair of Ybor City establishments for violating the city’s mask order in December and January.

Council members said the businesses had ignored warnings and repeatedly violated ordinances put in place to battle COVID-19.

On Thursday, the alcohol licenses for Tangra and Ybor Cigars Plus were suspended for three days next week.

Councilman John Dingfelder said the city needed to make a statement.

"We are still in the middle of this pandemic and that's why we're doing this,” he said. “We're not doing this because we're against bars and clubs in Ybor. Okay, we support bars and clubs in Ybor. But everybody has to pull together on this for the health and safety of our community."

Code enforcement officers say the fined establishments had been given at least two written citations.

"Most businesses have complied," said city attorney Gina Grimes of Tampa's mask order.

“We know it can be successfully done. However, we found that there's approximately ten establishments that have ignored the warnings and ignored the first citation and ignored the second citation."

Four more businesses will appear before the Tampa City Council on Monday to face similar allegations.

Cathy Carter
Cathy Carter is a reporter and host for WUSF 89.7 and other Florida public radio stations.
