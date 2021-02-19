© 2021 All Rights reserved WUSF
Tampa Among 4 Florida Cities Getting FEMA Vaccination Site

WUSF Public Media - WUSF 89.7 | By Julio Ochoa
Published February 19, 2021 at 11:48 AM EST
Cars in a line pull up to the Coronavirus vaccination drive thru at University Mall
Department of Health in Hillsborough County
It's not clear whether the FEMA vaccination site at the Tampa Greyhound Track will be set up similarly to the site at University Mall in Tampa.

Seniors 65 and older can sign up for a vaccine at the sites through the state’s current registration system.

Tampa is one of four cities that will get a federally supported vaccination site, Gov. Ron DeSantis announced on Friday.

The site will be located at the Tampa Greyhound Track and will start offing 2,000 vaccines per day on March 3.

It will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. seven days a week.

In addition to the site at the track, the federal government will support two mobile satellite sites that will distribute 500 vaccinations per day in underserved areas.

The three other federally supported sites will be located at Valencia College in Orlando, Gateway Mall in Jacksonville and Miami Dade Community College in Miami.

Seniors 65 and older can sign up for a vaccine at the sites through the state’s current registration system. The state will work with local community organizations to schedule appointments. To register, visit the state’s website or call the vaccine phone number your county.

DeSantis had initially been against the idea of setting up FEMA vaccination sites in Florida, but said Thursday that he changed his mind because FEMA would bring additional doses to Florida.

The sites are being run through a partnership with FEMA, the U.S. Department of Defense, the Florida Department of Health, the Florida Division of Emergency Management and the Florida National Guard.

