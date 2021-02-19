State Reports Lowest COVID-19 Positivity Rate In Two Weeks, Death Toll Surpasses 30,000

On the same day the state reported its lowest positivity rate in two weeks, the death toll in Florida due to complications from COVID-19 passed the 30,000 mark.

The Florida Department of Health recorded the deaths of 224 people since Thursday's report, bringing the overall death toll to 30,214.

Forty-four deaths were recorded in the greater Tampa Bay region, 14 in Pinellas County.

While the deaths were recorded Friday, they may occurred in prior days or weeks.

The state received the results of 134,869 tests Thursday, with a daily positivity rate of 5.85%, the lowest level since Feb. 5.

The state reported 6,683 people tested positive for the coronavirus since Thursday, bringing the total in Florida to 1,856,427 cases.

As of Friday afternoon, the state reported 4,298 people were being treated at hospitals in Florida with the coronavirus as a primary diagnosis.

The number of hospitalizations has dropped by more than 500 statewide since last Friday.

State Totals (as of Friday, Feb. 19):

Positive Tests – 1,856,427

Deaths – 30,214

Daily Changes:

State: Positive Tests – 6,683 | Deaths – 224

Greater Tampa Bay Region: Positive Tests – 1,418| Deaths - 44

Daily Testing (statewide):

Tests Received – 134,869 | Positivity Rate – 5.85%

ABOUT THE DATA: The Florida Department of Health produces a daily update around 11 a.m. with information about COVID-19 cases and deaths that were reported over the previous 24 hours. Cases and deaths in the report may have happened days or weeks earlier, according to state officials. The state separately tracks cases and deaths that occurred on specific days on its dashboard and those totals are frequently updated.

Florida COVID-19 daily total of positive tests/deaths for the last two weeks: