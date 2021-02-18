DeSantis: Pinellas Getting 5,000 Additional Vaccines, FEMA Could Help With Distribution In Florida

DeSantis said the events in Pinellas Park and Largo were set up with less than 24 hours’ notice and that vaccines will be given to about 3,000 residents 65 years and older.

"Forty two percent of all seniors have gotten a shot in the state of Florida, that's one of the highest percentages in the country,” he said. “But in Pinellas County we're at thirty five percent right now, so we said some of those areas that have a lot of seniors that are percentages below the state average, we want to surge more doses there."

DeSantis also addressed when the broader population may begin to have access to vaccines.

“As of right now, we still have more demand than supply on a weekly basis, and so we’re going to stay the course with putting seniors first,” he said. “Once the seniors are taken care of, then I think we’ll be able to do more.”

The announcement came after DeSantis made national news for helping coordinate a vaccine distribution site in an affluent area of Manatee County's Lakewood Ranch community where only residents of two zip codes were given access to shots.

Thursday, DeSantis was at vaccination distribution sites at a mobile home park in Largo and a community center in Pinellas Park.

He says he'll bring another 5,000 shots to Pinellas County next week. And he says he's working with the federal government to bring FEMA sites to Florida.

"I think you will have one of those sites if they do approve it, in the Tampa Bay area, most likely in Hillsborough county,” he said. “They're putting I think about 20,000 doses per site per week, so that will be a great increase."

DeSantis was initially against the idea of FEMA vaccination sites but said he changed his mind because it would bring additional doses to Florida.

He says FEMA could begin bringing the sites to the state in March.

