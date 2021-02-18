© 2021 All Rights reserved WUSF
News, Jazz, NPR
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Health News Florida
Microscopic view of Coronavirus, a pathogen that attacks the respiratory tract. Analysis and test, experimentation. Sars
Coronavirus
News about coronavirus in Florida and around the world is constantly emerging. It's hard to stay on top of it all but Health News Florida and WUSF can help. Our responsibility at WUSF News is to keep you informed, and to help discern what’s important for your family as you make what could be life-saving decisions.

Florida's COVID-19 Death Toll Nears 30,000

WUSF Public Media - WUSF 89.7 | By Stephanie Colombini
Published February 18, 2021 at 5:10 PM EST
screenshot of Florida's coronavirus dashboard on Feb. 18.
Florida Department of Health
More than 2.5 million people in the state have received a coronavirus vaccine.

It's likely the state will reach that grim milestone on Friday.

Florida's COVID-19 death toll is just 10 short of 30,000.

The state recorded another 165 deaths on Thursday, bringing the total to 29,990. If daily reports from the past several weeks are any indication, it’s almost certain the state will surpass 30,000 on Friday.

The Florida Department of Health also reported 5,117 new positive coronavirus tests, with 958 of those in the greater Tampa Bay region.

Hospitalizations related to COVID-19 in the region hovered around the same levels, while they declined statewide to 4,368.

More than 2.5 million people have received a coronavirus vaccine in Florida, with more than 1.2 million of those receiving both doses.

State Totals (as of Thursday, Feb. 18):

  • Positive Tests – 1,849,744
  • Deaths – 29,990

Daily Changes:

  • State: Positive Tests – 5,117 | Deaths – 166
  • Greater Tampa Bay Region: Positive Tests – 958| Deaths - 45

Daily Testing (statewide):

  • Tests Received – 93,578 | Positivity Rate – 6.40%

ABOUT THE DATA: The Florida Department of Health produces a daily update around 11 a.m. with information about COVID-19 cases and deaths that were reported over the previous 24 hours. Cases and deaths in the report may have happened days or weeks earlier, according to state officials. The state separately tracks cases and deaths that occurred on specific days on its dashboard and those totals are frequently updated.

Florida COVID-19 daily total of positive tests/deaths for the last two weeks:

  • Feb. 18: 5,117/166
  • Feb. 17: 7,342/165
  • Feb. 16: 6,297/225
  • Feb. 15: 3,615/159
  • Feb. 14: 5,436/96
  • Feb. 13: 7,515/118
  • Feb. 12: 7,617/190
  • Feb. 11: 8,525/180
  • Feb. 10: 7,537/165
  • Feb. 9: 7,023/239
  • Feb. 8: 5,737/126
  • Feb. 7: 6,624/103
  • Feb. 6: 7,486/145
  • Feb. 5: 11,543/215

Tags

Health News FloridaCOVID-19Florida Department of HealthCoronavirus Vaccine
Stephanie Colombini
Stephanie Colombini joined WUSF Public Media in December 2016 as Producer of Florida Matters,WUSF’s public affairs show. She’s also a reporter for WUSF’s Health News Florida project.
See stories by Stephanie Colombini
WUSF 89.7 depends on donors for the funding it takes to provide you the most trusted source of news and information here in town, across our state, and around the world. Support WUSF now by giving monthly, or make a one-time donation online.
Donate Now