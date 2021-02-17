© 2021 All Rights reserved WUSF
Health News Florida
Microscopic view of Coronavirus, a pathogen that attacks the respiratory tract. Analysis and test, experimentation. Sars
Coronavirus
News about coronavirus in Florida and around the world is constantly emerging. It's hard to stay on top of it all but Health News Florida and WUSF can help. Our responsibility at WUSF News is to keep you informed, and to help discern what’s important for your family as you make what could be life-saving decisions.

Florida Coronavirus Cases Rise For Third Straight Day

WUSF Public Media - WUSF 89.7 | By Kerry Sheridan
Published February 17, 2021 at 4:47 PM EST
Florida Department of Health coronavirus dashboard
SCREENSHOT: Florida Department of Health
The Florida Department of Health says deaths from COVID-19 related complications are approaching 30,000.

Almost one third of the state's deaths from COVID-19 related complications reported Wednesday occurred in the greater Tampa Bay region.

Across Florida, a total of 7,342 people have tested positive for the coronavirus since Tuesday, an increase in positive tests for the third day in a row, state health officials said.

Wednesday’s report from the Florida Department of Health showed the positivity rate remained stable at 6.42%, in the 6% range it's been for the past week.

Hospitalizations fell across the state and the greater Tampa Bay region, down 186 and 43 respectively from Tuesday. The statewide level is now at its lowest level since Dec. 6, 2020.

Deaths from COVID-19 related complications statewide rose by 165 since Tuesday's report, including 16 in Manatee County and 10 each in Hernando and Polk counties.

State Totals (as of Wednesday, Feb. 17):

  • Positive Tests – 1,844,627
  • Deaths – 29,824

Daily Changes:

  • State: Positive Tests – 7,342 | Deaths – 165
  • Greater Tampa Bay Region: Positive Tests – 1,577 | Deaths - 50

Daily Testing (statewide):

  • Tests Received – 134,136 | Positivity Rate – 6.42%

ABOUT THE DATA: The Florida Department of Health produces a daily update around 11 a.m. with information about COVID-19 cases and deaths that were reported over the previous 24 hours. Cases and deaths in the report may have happened days or weeks earlier, according to state officials. The state separately tracks cases and deaths that occurred on specific days on its dashboard and those totals are frequently updated.

Florida COVID-19 daily total of positive tests/deaths for the last two weeks:

  • Feb. 17: 7,342/165
  • Feb. 16: 6,297/225
  • Feb. 15: 3,615/159
  • Feb. 14: 5,436/96
  • Feb. 13: 7,515/118
  • Feb. 12: 7,617/190
  • Feb. 11: 8,525/180
  • Feb. 10: 7,537/165
  • Feb. 9: 7,023/239
  • Feb. 8: 5,737/126
  • Feb. 7: 6,624/103
  • Feb. 6: 7,486/145
  • Feb. 5: 11,543/215
  • Feb. 4: 7,711/226

Kerry Sheridan
Kerry Sheridan is a reporter and co-host of All Things Considered at WUSF Public Media.
