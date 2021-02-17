Florida Coronavirus Cases Rise For Third Straight Day

Across Florida, a total of 7,342 people have tested positive for the coronavirus since Tuesday, an increase in positive tests for the third day in a row, state health officials said.

Wednesday’s report from the Florida Department of Health showed the positivity rate remained stable at 6.42%, in the 6% range it's been for the past week.

Hospitalizations fell across the state and the greater Tampa Bay region, down 186 and 43 respectively from Tuesday. The statewide level is now at its lowest level since Dec. 6, 2020.

Deaths from COVID-19 related complications statewide rose by 165 since Tuesday's report, including 16 in Manatee County and 10 each in Hernando and Polk counties.

State Totals (as of Wednesday, Feb. 17):

Positive Tests – 1,844,627

Deaths – 29,824

Daily Changes:

State: Positive Tests – 7,342 | Deaths – 165

Greater Tampa Bay Region: Positive Tests – 1,577 | Deaths - 50

Daily Testing (statewide):

Tests Received – 134,136 | Positivity Rate – 6.42%

ABOUT THE DATA: The Florida Department of Health produces a daily update around 11 a.m. with information about COVID-19 cases and deaths that were reported over the previous 24 hours. Cases and deaths in the report may have happened days or weeks earlier, according to state officials. The state separately tracks cases and deaths that occurred on specific days on its dashboard and those totals are frequently updated.

Florida COVID-19 daily total of positive tests/deaths for the last two weeks: