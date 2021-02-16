Winter Weather Delaying Some Vaccine Shipments To Florida

Winter storms affecting large parts of the U.S. are delaying the arrival of coronavirus vaccines in parts of Florida and disrupting distribution efforts.

Publix cited weather issues preventing government delivery of COVID-19 vaccine as the reason it canceled a scheduling event set for Wednesday. It would have allowed Floridians to sign up for appointments at the nearly 600 pharmacy locations offering the vaccine.

“We know how important administering this vaccine is, so we deeply regret the need to cancel Wednesday’s scheduling event,” Publix Director of Communications Maria Brous said in a statement. “Once additional vaccine is received, we will announce the next opportunity for vaccine appointment scheduling.”

The company said existing appointments for Wednesday and Thursday are not affected.

Weather conditions across the United States are impacting the shipment of the COVID-19 vaccine to Florida. @FLSERT and @HealthyFla are providing regular updates to our partners to ensure the vaccine is distributed as efficiently as possible as it arrives. — Ron DeSantis (@GovRonDeSantis) February 16, 2021

Palm Beach County said vaccine shipments won’t arrive on time there either. While second doses aren’t affected, the county said it won’t be able to administer first shots of the vaccine until shipments resume.

Nicole Riley, spokesperson for the Florida Department of Health in Polk County, confirmed Polk is experiencing delays as well, but she has not yet responded to Health News Florida’s request to elaborate on how those delays are affecting vaccination efforts.

Hillsborough and Pinellas Counties said they have ample vaccine supply to carry out existing appointments.

“In Pinellas what we do is we work a week ahead of time, so the appointments that we have that are made have vaccines that are accounted for,” said Maggie Hall, spokesperson for the health department in Pinellas.

Hall said the Florida Division of Emergency Management notified all county health departments that severe weather could affect deliveries. She said if future shipments are delayed the county will hold off scheduling new appointments and notify the public.

Gov. Ron DeSantis tweeted this afternoon that the division and health department “are providing regular updates to our partners to ensure the vaccine is distributed as efficiently as possible as it arrives.”

Health News Florida reached out to Pasco, Manatee and Sarasota counties as well but they have not responded with information.

