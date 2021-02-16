New Coronavirus Vaccine Site Opens In Pinellas County

A new coronavirus vaccination site in Largo is the first state-run site in Pinellas County.

Appointments are required to visit the site. Seniors can sign up on the patient portal run by CDR Maguire, which the state has hired to aid in vaccination efforts. A representative will contact those who register when it’s their turn to schedule an appointment.

Tom Iovino, spokesman for the Florida Department of Health in Pinellas County, said this site, located on East Bay Drive in Largo, has a lot more capacity to provide vaccines than some of the smaller community locations.

He said about 2,000 people had appointments for Tuesday.

“And we'll continue to do that for the rest of the week,” Iovino said. “As long as the supplies are able to keep up with our ability to administer the vaccines we should be able to do that. If we need to adjust them upwards we could certainly go as high as 3,000 at this location.”

Winter storms in parts of the country have caused some delays in vaccine shipments to Florida. Pinellas County is not yet affected and officials said appointments this week are not in jeopardy.

But the state Division of Emergency Management warns the weather could delay future deliveries.

