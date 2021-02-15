State Reports Lowest Number Of New COVID-19 Cases Since October

The state reported the fewest number of people testing positive for the coronavirus on a daily basis since the end of October Monday.

The Florida Department of Health said 3,615 people tested positive since Sunday's report. That's less than half the average daily total from last week.

The total number of cases now stands at 1,830,988.

Lower numbers were also reported in the greater Tampa Bay area, where 753 new cases were reported since Sunday. That's the lowest daily total since the middle of November.

The deaths of seven people in the region were recorded since Sunday, including five in Hillsborough County.

Statewide, 159 people died due to complications from COVID-19.

The overall death toll in the state now stands at 29,434 people.

While the deaths were recorded Monday, they may have occurred in the days or weeks prior.

The state reported 66,165 tests were administered Sunday — 60,000 less than the average daily number from last week. The rate for those testing positive for the first time was 6.83%.

State Totals (as of Monday, Feb. 15):

Positive Tests – 1,830,988

Deaths – 29,434

Daily Changes:

State: Positive Tests – 3,615 | Deaths – 159

Daily Testing (statewide):

Tests Received – 66,165 | Positivity Rate – 6.83%

ABOUT THE DATA: The Florida Department of Health produces a daily update around 11 a.m. with information about COVID-19 cases and deaths that were reported over the previous 24 hours. Cases and deaths in the report may have happened days or weeks earlier, according to state officials. The state separately tracks cases and deaths that occurred on specific days on its dashboard and those totals are frequently updated.

Florida COVID-19 daily total of positive tests/deaths for the last two weeks: