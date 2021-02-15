© 2021 All Rights reserved WUSF
News, Jazz, NPR
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Health News Florida
Microscopic view of Coronavirus, a pathogen that attacks the respiratory tract. Analysis and test, experimentation. Sars
Coronavirus
News about coronavirus in Florida and around the world is constantly emerging. It's hard to stay on top of it all but Health News Florida and WUSF can help. Our responsibility at WUSF News is to keep you informed, and to help discern what’s important for your family as you make what could be life-saving decisions.

State Reports Lowest Number Of New COVID-19 Cases Since October

WUSF Public Media - WUSF 89.7 | By Steve Newborn
Published February 15, 2021 at 5:41 PM EST
FL Dept. of Health COVID-19 dashboard
Florida Dept. of Health
The state reported the fewest number of people testing positive for the coronavirus on a daily basis since the end of October Monday.

The Florida Department of Health said 3,615 people tested positive since Sunday's report — less than half the average daily total from last week.

The state reported the fewest number of people testing positive for the coronavirus on a daily basis since the end of October Monday.

The Florida Department of Health said 3,615 people tested positive since Sunday's report. That's less than half the average daily total from last week.

The total number of cases now stands at 1,830,988.

Lower numbers were also reported in the greater Tampa Bay area, where 753 new cases were reported since Sunday. That's the lowest daily total since the middle of November.

The deaths of seven people in the region were recorded since Sunday, including five in Hillsborough County.

Statewide, 159 people died due to complications from COVID-19.

The overall death toll in the state now stands at 29,434 people.

While the deaths were recorded Monday, they may have occurred in the days or weeks prior.

The state reported 66,165 tests were administered Sunday — 60,000 less than the average daily number from last week. The rate for those testing positive for the first time was 6.83%.

State Totals (as of Monday, Feb. 15):

  • Positive Tests – 1,830,988
  • Deaths – 29,434

Daily Changes:

  • State: Positive Tests – 3,615 | Deaths – 159
  • Greater Tampa Bay Region: Positive Tests – 753 | Deaths - 7

Daily Testing (statewide):

  • Tests Received – 66,165 | Positivity Rate – 6.83%

ABOUT THE DATA: The Florida Department of Health produces a daily update around 11 a.m. with information about COVID-19 cases and deaths that were reported over the previous 24 hours. Cases and deaths in the report may have happened days or weeks earlier, according to state officials. The state separately tracks cases and deaths that occurred on specific days on its dashboard and those totals are frequently updated.

Florida COVID-19 daily total of positive tests/deaths for the last two weeks:

  • Feb. 15: 3,615/159
  • Feb. 14: 5,436/96
  • Feb. 13: 7,515/118
  • Feb. 12: 7,617/190
  • Feb. 11: 8,525/180
  • Feb. 10: 7,537/165
  • Feb. 9: 7,023/239
  • Feb. 8: 5,737/126
  • Feb. 7: 6,624/103
  • Feb. 6: 7,486/145
  • Feb. 5: 11,543/215
  • Feb. 4: 7,711/226
  • Feb. 3: 6,979/203
  • Feb. 2: 10,533/140

Tags

Health News FloridaCOVID-19
Steve Newborn
Steve Newborn is WUSF's assistant news director as well as a reporter and producer at WUSF covering environmental issues and politics in the Tampa Bay area.
See stories by Steve Newborn
WUSF 89.7 depends on donors for the funding it takes to provide you the most trusted source of news and information here in town, across our state, and around the world. Support WUSF now by giving monthly, or make a one-time donation online.
Donate Now