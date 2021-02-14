© 2021 All Rights reserved WUSF
Health News Florida
Microscopic view of Coronavirus, a pathogen that attacks the respiratory tract. Analysis and test, experimentation. Sars
Coronavirus
News about coronavirus in Florida and around the world is constantly emerging. It's hard to stay on top of it all but Health News Florida and WUSF can help. Our responsibility at WUSF News is to keep you informed, and to help discern what’s important for your family as you make what could be life-saving decisions.

U.K. Coronavirus Variant Found On UCF Campus

WUSF Public Media - WUSF 89.7 | By Associated Press
Published February 14, 2021 at 5:00 PM EST
building behind pond
A view of the UCF campus library in Orlando. A UCF student has been diagnosed with a UK variant of COVID-19.

UCF officials said the student was isolated after testing positive and contact tracing measures were taken.

A student at the University of Central Florida has been diagnosed with a variant of the coronavirus first found in the United Kingdom and thought to be more easily transmissible.

UCF officials said that the unidentified student tested positive last week.

The Orlando-based university is one of the nation’s largest with more than 66,000 students. University officials said the student was isolated and contact tracing measures were taken.

The Florida Department of Health announced the state’s first case of the U.K. variant at the end of last year.

The state now leads the nation in cases of the variant.

COVID-19 Coronavirus Coronavirus Variant
