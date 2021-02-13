Florida Adds 7,515 New COVID-19 Cases, Hospitalizations Continue Decline

The Florida Department of Health reported 7,515 people tested positive for the coronavirus since Friday — bringing the state total to 1,821,937 cases.

That includes 1,391 new cases in the greater Tampa Bay region.

The number of people hospitalized in Florida with a primary diagnosis of COVID-19 continues falling, dropping 144 Saturday to 4,681. That's the lowest level since Dec. 12.

While hospitalizations declined in Hillsborough (down 12), Pinellas (down 20), and Polk (down 11) counties, Manatee (up 10) and Sarasota (up 11) counties saw increases.

Statewide, Florida recorded the deaths of 118 people due to complications from COVID-19 since Thursday's report. The overall death toll is now at 29,179.

Saturday's death toll includes seven in the greater Tampa Bay region — six in Polk County.

While the deaths were recorded Saturday, they may have occurred in the days or weeks prior.

Saturday's report says 136,448 tests were received Friday. The percent positivity rate of new cases was at 6.44%.

Almost 2.3 million people have received a coronavirus vaccine in Florida, with 1,028,315 getting both doses.

State Totals (as of Saturday, Feb. 13):

Positive Tests – 1,821,937

Deaths – 29,179

Daily Changes:

State: Positive Tests – 7,515 | Deaths - 118

Greater Tampa Bay Region: Positive Tests – 1,391 | Deaths - 7

Daily Testing (statewide):

Tests Received – 136,448 | Positivity Rate – 6.44%

ABOUT THE DATA: The Florida Department of Health produces a daily update around 11 a.m. with information about COVID-19 cases and deaths that were reported over the previous 24 hours. Cases and deaths in the report may have happened days or weeks earlier, according to state officials. The state separately tracks cases and deaths that occurred on specific days on its dashboard and those totals are frequently updated.

Florida COVID-19 daily total of positive tests/deaths for the last two weeks: