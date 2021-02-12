State Reports A Surge In COVID-19 Deaths In Manatee County

Florida reported a surge in COVID-19 related deaths in Manatee County on Friday.

Data from the Florida Department of health shows that after weeks of deaths in the single digits, there were 34 deaths reported Friday in Manatee.

While the deaths were recorded Friday, they may have occurred in the days or weeks prior.

Statewide, Florida recorded the deaths of 190 people due to complications from COVID-19 since Thursday's report. The overall death toll has reached 29,061.

Florida also reported 7,167 people tested positive for the coronavirus on Friday — bringing the state total to 1,814,422 cases.

Friday’s report also says 144,159 tests were received on Thursday. The percent positivity rate of new cases was at 6.22%.

Since Thursday, hospitalizations declined in Hillsborough, Manatee and Sarasota counties, but Pinellas County saw 28 new hospitalizations.

The number of people hospitalized in Florida with a primary diagnosis of COVID-19 Friday was 4,825, continuing a downward trend. Hospitalizations statewide were down over 11% since last Friday.

To see how local hospitals are managing capacity related to the virus, see this NPR tool.

In the past week, the state reported 231 deaths in the greater Tampa Bay region, and 1,148 deaths statewide, according to state reports.

The Florida Department of Health says that the deaths recorded on a given day may have happened days or weeks earlier.

More than 2.2 million people have received a coronavirus vaccine in Florida, with 963,004 getting both doses.

State Totals (as of Friday, Feb. 12):

Positive Tests – 1,814,422

Deaths – 29,061

Daily Changes:

State: Positive Tests – 7,617 | Deaths - 190

Greater Tampa Bay Region: Positive Tests – 1,595 | Deaths - 47

Daily Testing (statewide):

Tests Received – 144,159| Positivity Rate – 6.22%

ABOUT THE DATA: The Florida Department of Health produces a daily update around 11 a.m. with information about COVID-19 cases and deaths that were reported over the previous 24 hours. Cases and deaths in the report may have happened days or weeks earlier, according to state officials. The state separately tracks cases and deaths that occurred on specific days on its dashboard and those totals are frequently updated.

Florida COVID-19 daily total of positive tests/deaths for the last two weeks: