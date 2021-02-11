Florida Surpasses 1.8 Million Coronavirus Cases, Fewest Hospitalizations Since December

Mirroring national declines, the number of Floridians who are hospitalized with a primary diagnosis of COVID-19 is at its lowest level in almost two months.

There were 4,906 people hospitalized with coronavirus in the state on Thursday afternoon — the lowest level since Dec. 14. It's also a decline of 222 hospitalizations statewide since Wednesday.

Hospitalizations in the greater Tampa Bay region were at 947 Thursday, down 87 from a day earlier.

The state’s latest report also shows that 1,806,805 people have tested positive for the coronavirus in Florida, with 8,525 new cases since Wednesday’s report.

The Florida Department of Health also recorded another 180 COVID-19-related deaths on Thursday, bringing the total number of deaths to 28,871.

That includes the deaths of 53 people in the greater Tampa Bay region recorded since Wednesday — 20 in Polk County and 15 in Pinellas County.

While the deaths were recorded Thursday, they may have occurred in the days or weeks prior.

State Totals (as of Thursday, Feb. 11):

Positive Tests – 1,806,805

Deaths – 28,871

Daily Changes:

State: Positive Tests – 8,525 | Deaths - 180

Greater Tampa Bay Region: Positive Tests – 1,649 | Deaths - 53

Daily Testing (statewide):

Tests Received – 160,454 | Positivity Rate – 6.20%

ABOUT THE DATA: The Florida Department of Health produces a daily update around 11 a.m. with information about COVID-19 cases and deaths that were reported over the previous 24 hours. Cases and deaths in the report may have happened days or weeks earlier, according to state officials. The state separately tracks cases and deaths that occurred on specific days on its dashboard and those totals are frequently updated.

Florida COVID-19 daily total of positive tests/deaths for the last two weeks: