Poll: A Third Of U.S. Adults Skeptical Of COVID-19 Vaccines

About 1 in 3 Americans say they definitely or probably won’t get the COVID-19 vaccine, according to a poll from The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research.

The survey found that while 67% of Americans plan to get vaccinated or have already done so, 15% are certain they won’t and 17% say probably not.

Many expressed doubts about the vaccine’s safety and effectiveness, even though few if any serious side effects have turned up more than a month and a half into the vaccination drive.

Dr. Anthony Fauci, the government’s leading infectious-disease scientist, has estimated that somewhere between 70% and 85% of the U.S. population needs to get inoculated to stop the coronavirus, which has killed nearly 470,000 Americans. More recently, he says the spread of more contagious variants of the virus increases the need for more people to get their shots — and quickly.

script type=“text/javascript”!function()(“use strict”;window.addEventListener(“message”,(function(a)(if(void 0!==a.data(“datawrapper-height”))for(var e in a.data(“datawrapper-height”))(var t=document.getElementById(“datawrapper-chart-”+e)''document.querySelector(“iframe(src(asterisk)=‘”+e+”’)”);t&&(t.style.height=a.data(“datawrapper-height”)(e)+“px”))))))();