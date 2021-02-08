Florida Adds 5,737 New Cases, Hospitalizations Hold Steady

As of Monday afternoon, 5,381 people statewide were hospitalized with a primary diagnosis of COVID-19.

That's down one from Sunday. The number of hospitalizations in the greater Tampa Bay region declined by 26 to 1,061.

The state Department of Health reported another 5,737 people tested positive for the coronavirus since Sunday’s daily report. That brings the total number of cases in Florida to 1,783,720. It was the third day in a row the state reported fewer than 7,500 cases.

It also includes 913 new cases in the Tampa Bay area.

The state also recorded 126 new COVID-19 related deaths since Sunday, including 22 in the greater Tampa Bay region. While the deaths were recorded Monday, they may have occurred in the days or weeks earlier.

The state has recorded a total of 28,287 deaths.

Of the 92,430 coronavirus tests recorded Sunday, the positivity rate for those testing positive for the first time was 7.37%.

State Totals (as of Monday, Feb.8):

Positive Tests – 1,783,720

Deaths – 28,288

Daily Changes:

State: Positive Tests – 5,737 | Deaths - 126

Positive Tests – 5,737 | Deaths - 126 Greater Tampa Bay Region: Positive Tests – 913 | Deaths - 22

Daily Testing (statewide):

Tests Received – 92,430 | Positivity Rate – 7.37%

ABOUT THE DATA: The Florida Department of Health produces a daily update around 11 a.m. with information about COVID-19 cases and deaths that were reported over the previous 24 hours. Cases and deaths in the report may have happened days or weeks earlier, according to state officials. The state separately tracks cases and deaths that occurred on specific days on its dashboard and those totals are frequently updated.

Florida COVID-19 daily total of positive tests/deaths for the last two weeks: