COVID-19 Deaths In Florida Surpass 28,000

Another 7,486 people tested positive for the coronavirus in the state since Friday’s daily report from the Florida Department of Health.

This report brings the total number of cases in Florida to 1,771,359. It includes 1,336 new cases in the greater Tampa Bay region.

The state also recorded 145 new COVID-19 related deaths. While the deaths were recorded Saturday, they may have occurred in the days or weeks earlier.

The state has recorded a total of 28,058 deaths.

At the same time, hospitalizations in the state have been steadily declining.

As of 2:30 p.m. on Saturday, 5,376 people statewide were hospitalized with a primary diagnosis of COVID-19.

Of the 141,056 coronavirus tests recorded Saturday, 8.66% were positive.

So far, 1.95 million people have received coronavirus vaccines in the state, with over 627,235 receiving both doses.

State Totals (as of Saturday, Feb.6):

· Positive Tests – 1,771,359

· Deaths – 28,058

Daily Changes:

· State: Positive Tests – 7,486| Deaths - 145

· Greater Tampa Bay Region: Positive Tests – 1,336| Deaths - NA

Daily Testing (statewide):

· Tests Received – 141,056 | Positivity Rate – 8.66%

ABOUT THE DATA: The Florida Department of Health produces a daily update around 11 a.m. with information about COVID-19 cases and deaths that were reported over the previous 24 hours. Cases and deaths in the report may have happened days or weeks earlier, according to state officials. The state separately tracks cases and deaths that occurred on specific days on its dashboard and those totals are frequently updated.

Florida COVID-19 daily total of positive tests/deaths for the last two weeks:

· Feb. 6: 7,486/145

· Feb. 5: 11,543/215

· Feb. 4: 7,711/226

· Feb. 3: 6,979/203

· Feb. 2: 10,533/140

· Feb. 1: 5,730/214

· Jan. 31: 7,788/120

· Jan. 30: 15,019/110

· Jan. 29: 10,976/229

· Jan. 28: 11,423/207

· Jan. 27: 8,408/169

· Jan. 26: 9,594/231

· Jan. 25: 8,720/156

· Jan. 24: 9,535/132