Winn-Dixie To Offer Coronavirus Vaccines Across Florida

Winn-Dixie stores across Florida will begin administering a coronavirus vaccine starting next week.

In a news release, Southeastern Grocers – which owns the Winn-Dixie, Fresco y Más, Harveys Supermarket and BI-LO grocery store chains – announced it has partnered with the Florida Department of Health to administer around 8,100 free Moderna vaccines across the state starting Feb. 11.

“We remain steadfast in our commitment to being a store our customers can always count on—not just for their groceries, but as an advocate for their health and wellness as the pandemic continues to overwhelm our communities,” president and CEO Anthony Hucker said in a statement. “”We are all in this together, and as availability continues to expand, our expert pharmacists stand ready to begin vaccinations throughout the communities we serve to help combat the coronavirus across the Southeast.”

The stores' websites did not immediately specify which locations would administer the vaccine.

The vaccinations will first be made available to health care workers, residents and staff at long-term care facilities, and those 65 and older. Those interested will be able to make an appointment online.

“The state of Florida is proud to partner with Winn-Dixie, Fresco y Más and Harveys Supermarkets to provide eligible Floridians across the state access to the vaccine,” Gov. Ron DeSantis said in a statement. “We look forward to collaborating and expanding these efforts, together.”

Vaccines are available at Publix supermarkets across the state, while supplies last.

Those interested in receiving a coronavirus vaccine at Winn-Dixie, Fresco y Más or Harveys can monitor those chains’ websites to see where they will be offered and when appointments will be available:

In the release, Southeastern Grocers says it will expand the free vaccine distribution to future drive-through sites and in underserved communities as more vaccines become available.

Southeastern Grocers operates 159 pharmacies across Florida.

