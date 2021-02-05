Polk County Surpasses 1,000 COVID-19 Deaths, State Approaches 28,000

Florida recorded another 11,543 people tested positive for the coronavirus since Thursday's report.

This week, the state added more than 59,000 cases, bringing the total to

1,763,873.

The Florida Department of Health also recorded 215 COVID-19 related deaths on Friday.

Seventeen of those deaths occurred in Polk County, bringing its death toll past 1,000.

Pinellas County added 18 deaths, while Hillsborough County reported 10 deaths.

While the deaths were recorded Friday, they may have occurred in the days or weeks earlier.

The state has recorded 27,913 deaths, including 1,228 this week. It's the third week in a row the state has posted more than 1,200 deaths.

At the same time, hospitalizations in the state have been steadily declining.

As of 3:30 p.m. on Friday, 5,428 people statewide were hospitalized with a primary diagnosis of COVID-19, down about 950 since last week.

Nearly 224,000 tests were returned on Thursday, almost 84,000 more than the daily average over the last two weeks.

The state's positivity rate of 5.8% recorded Thursday was also lower than recent days.

Almost 1.9 million people have received coronavirus vaccines in the state, with over 554,500 receiving both doses.

State Totals (as of Friday, Feb.5):

Positive Tests – 1,763,873

Deaths – 27,913

Daily Changes:

State: Positive Tests – 11,543 | Deaths - 215

Daily Testing (statewide):

Tests Received – 223,816 | Positivity Rate – 5.8%

ABOUT THE DATA: The Florida Department of Health produces a daily update around 11 a.m. with information about COVID-19 cases and deaths that were reported over the previous 24 hours. Cases and deaths in the report may have happened days or weeks earlier, according to state officials. The state separately tracks cases and deaths that occurred on specific days on its dashboard and those totals are frequently updated.

