News about coronavirus in Florida and around the world is constantly emerging. It's hard to stay on top of it all but Health News Florida and WUSF can help. Our responsibility at WUSF News is to keep you informed, and to help discern what’s important for your family as you make what could be life-saving decisions.

Florida Reports 7,711 New Coronavirus Cases Thursday

WUSF Public Media - WUSF 89.7 | By Kerry Sheridan
Published February 4, 2021 at 4:14 PM EST
Florida Dept. of Health COVID-19 dashboard
SCREENSHOT: Florida Department of Health
Florida's death toll nears 28,000 from the coronavirus pandemic, according to state health data

Cases continued on a downward trajectory, with fewer than 8,000 new positives reported for the fourth time this week.

The Florida Department of Health reported on Thursday that 7,711 more people have tested positive for the coronavirus, marking the fourth day this week that total new cases have stayed under 8,000.

A total of 103,566 tests for the coronavirus were returned, with the rate of people testing positive for the first time at 8.76%.

The state’s death toll from COVID-19 rose by 226 since Wednesday’s report, though health officials say those deaths may have occurred days or weeks prior.

Sixteen deaths were reported in Pasco County, along with 13 in Sarasota County and 12 in Polk County.

The number of hospitalizations where the coronavirus was the primary cause dropped by another 216 statewide Thursday, bringing the total to just over 5,600.

The state has seen an almost 15% decline in hospitalizations since last Thursday, while the greater Tampa Bay region's drop over that time is closer to 19%.

State Totals (as of Thursday, Feb.4):

  • Positive Tests – 1,752,330
  • Deaths – 27,698

Daily Changes:

  • State: Positive Tests – 7,711 | Deaths - 226
  • Greater Tampa Bay Region: Positive Tests – 1,479 | Deaths - 58

Daily Testing (statewide):

  • Tests Received – 103,400 | Positivity Rate – 7.77%

ABOUT THE DATA: The Florida Department of Health produces a daily update around 11 a.m. with information about COVID-19 cases and deaths that were reported over the previous 24 hours. Cases and deaths in the report may have happened days or weeks earlier, according to state officials. The state separately tracks cases and deaths that occurred on specific days on its dashboard and those totals are frequently updated.

Florida COVID-19 daily total of positive tests/deaths for the last two weeks:

  • Feb. 4: 7,711/226
  • Feb. 3: 6,979/203
  • Feb. 2: 10,533/140
  • Feb. 1: 5,730/214
  • Jan. 31: 7,788/120
  • Jan. 30: 15,019/110
  • Jan. 29: 10,976/229
  • Jan. 28: 11,423/207
  • Jan. 27: 8,408/169
  • Jan. 26: 9,594/231
  • Jan. 25: 8,720/156
  • Jan. 24: 9,535/132
  • Jan. 23: 12,311/156
  • Jan. 22: 13,719/277

