State Adds Nearly 7,000 New Coronavirus Cases While Hospitalizations Trend Lower

The state reported 6,979 people tested positive for the coronavirus since Tuesday — including 1,062 in the greater Tampa Bay region.

It's the third time in four days the number of new cases statewide was less than 8,000.

The statewide total is now at 1,744,619 cases.

More than 103,000 tests for the coronavirus were returned Tuesday. The rate of people testing positive for the first time was 7.77%.

As of Wednesday afternoon, the state reported 5,824 people were being treated at hospitals in Florida with the coronavirus as the primary cause — a decline of almost 200 from a day earlier. It's the first time hospitalizations statewide were under six-thousand since Dec. 27th.

The Florida Department of Health also recorded the deaths of 203 people due to complications from COVID-19 since Tuesday's report. That brings the overall death toll to 27,472 people.

The report shows 37 people in the greater Tampa Bay region died from the virus, with 19 in Hillsborough County and 13 in Sarasota County.

While the deaths were reported Wednesday, they may have occurred in the days or week prior.

State Totals (as of Wednesday, Feb.3):

Positive Tests – 1,744,619

Deaths – 27,472

Daily Changes:

State: Positive Tests – 6,979 | Deaths - 203

Positive Tests – 6,979 | Deaths - 203 Greater Tampa Bay Region: Positive Tests – 1,062 | Deaths - 37

Daily Testing (statewide):



Tests Received – 103,400 | Positivity Rate – 7.77%

ABOUT THE DATA: The Florida Department of Health produces a daily update around 11 a.m. with information about COVID-19 cases and deaths that were reported over the previous 24 hours. Cases and deaths in the report may have happened days or weeks earlier, according to state officials. The state separately tracks cases and deaths that occurred on specific days on its dashboard and those totals are frequently updated.

Florida COVID-19 daily total of positive tests/deaths for the last two weeks: