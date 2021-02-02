State Adds More Than 10,000 New Coronavirus Cases Since Monday

The Florida Department of Health reported 10,533 people tested positive for the coronavirus since Monday — including 1,998 in the greater Tampa Bay region.

The statewide total is now at 1,737,640 cases.

Nearly 149,000 tests for the coronavirus were returned Monday. The rate of people testing positive for the first time was 8.36%.

The report shows 24 people in the greater Tampa Bay area died from the virus since Sunday. That includes 10 people in Polk County.

Statewide, the deaths of 140 people from complications related to COVID-19 were recorded since Monday.

The deaths reported Tuesday may have occurred in the days or weeks prior.

More than 1.7 million people have received a coronavirus vaccine in Florida, with 372,207 getting both doses.

State Totals (as of Tuesday, Feb. 2):

Positive Tests – 1,737,640

Deaths – 27,269

Daily Changes:

State: Positive Tests – 10,533 | Deaths - 140

Daily Testing (statewide):

Tests Received – 148,722 | Positivity Rate – 8.36%

ABOUT THE DATA: The Florida Department of Health produces a daily update around 11 a.m. with information about COVID-19 cases and deaths that were reported over the previous 24 hours. Cases and deaths in the report may have happened days or weeks earlier, according to state officials. The state separately tracks cases and deaths that occurred on specific days on its dashboard and those totals are frequently updated.

