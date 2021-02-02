© 2021 All Rights reserved WUSF
News, Jazz, NPR
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Health News Florida

Publix Stores In Pinellas, Pasco To Administer Coronavirus Vaccines

WUSF Public Media - WUSF 89.7 | By Carl Lisciandrello
Published February 2, 2021 at 3:35 PM EST
Front of a Publix
Carl Lisciandrello / WUSF Public Media

The vaccine is now available at Publix stores and pharmacies in 325 stores across 23 counties in Florida.

Publix has expanded its coronavirus vaccine sites to include Pinellas and Pasco counties.

Starting Wednesday, people 65 and older in those counties can sign up for appointments to receive the Moderna vaccine on the Publix website.

In addition to Pinellas and Pasco, Publix announced it will also make vaccines available in Nassau County, bringing the total number to 325 stores in 23 counties.

WHERE TO GET IT: List of Publix pharmacies administering the vaccine

On Jan. 5, 22 Publix stores in Hernando, Citrus and Marion counties were announced as the first Publix stores that would administer the vaccine.

Pinellas, Pasco and Hernando are the only counties in the greater Tampa Bay region where Publix is offering the vaccines.

Tags

Health News FloridaCoronaviruscoronavirus vaccineCOVID-19covid-19 vaccinePublix
Carl Lisciandrello
Carl Lisciandrello is digital news editor of WUSF Public Media.
See stories by Carl Lisciandrello

WUSF 89.7 depends on donors for the funding it takes to provide you the most trusted source of news and information here in town, across our state, and around the world. Support WUSF now by giving monthly, or make a one-time donation online at WUSF.org/ways-to-support.

Related Content