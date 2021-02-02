Publix Stores In Pinellas, Pasco To Administer Coronavirus Vaccines

Publix has expanded its coronavirus vaccine sites to include Pinellas and Pasco counties.

Starting Wednesday, people 65 and older in those counties can sign up for appointments to receive the Moderna vaccine on the Publix website.

In addition to Pinellas and Pasco, Publix announced it will also make vaccines available in Nassau County, bringing the total number to 325 stores in 23 counties.

On Jan. 5, 22 Publix stores in Hernando, Citrus and Marion counties were announced as the first Publix stores that would administer the vaccine.

Pinellas, Pasco and Hernando are the only counties in the greater Tampa Bay region where Publix is offering the vaccines.