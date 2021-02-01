Florida Lawmakers Propose Legislation To Ease Eviction Struggles During The Pandemic

Studies show at least 14 million people nationally are at risk of eviction during the pandemic - including one million in Florida.

State lawmakers Monday proposed two bills to help renters in danger of being evicted - and post eviction - during the coronavirus pandemic.

The first bill (SB 412, HB 481) would add an additional step of mediation between landlords and tenants at risk of eviction. It would take into account past rental history, among other factors.

Sen. Darryl Rouson, a Democrat and a co-sponsor of the bill, said housing insecurity is not a new issue, but one that's been exacerbated by the pandemic.

“Studies have shown that the availability of adequate housing has a direct impact on a person's health,” Rouson said. “The more we can do to secure housing, the healthier this community will be."

Tim Dutton with Unite Pinellas said says 180 families a day are evicted in Florida. Another one million are at risk.

"About 10% of tenants are represented in a hearing about 80 to 90% of landlords are represented, Dutton said.

“This kind of this ends up with outcomes that are not attractive. This mediation approach that's being proposed really sort of levels that playing field in a very big way."

A second bill (SB 926) would seal eviction records, “a bill that will seal the virtues of those who lost their homes due to the covid 19 pandemic,” said Rep. Dianne Hart.

“Even with a moratorium in place, many people were not spared from the process of losing their homes, many due to the loss of jobs, or the loss of hours, which was not enough to make full rent payments, even though these circumstances were not in anyone's control,” Hart said.

“Once you have an eviction on your record, it is exceedingly difficult to find another landlord willing to give you an opportunity to rent.”

Hart said in the state of Florida, there were 47,484 evictions filed, according to the Office of the State Court Administration.

