State Reports Fewest Number Of COVID-19 Cases Since November

The deaths of another 26 people in Hillsborough County from COVID-19 related complications were recorded by the state Monday.

Reports from the Florida Department of Health show 59 people in the greater Tampa Bay area died from the virus since Sunday. That includes 17 people in Pasco County and 15 in Pinellas County.

Statewide, the deaths of 214 people from complications related to COVID-19 were recorded since Sunday.

The deaths reported Monday may have occurred in the days or weeks prior.

In addition, the state reported 5,730 people tested positive for the coronavirus since Sunday — including 990 in the greater Tampa Bay region.

The state number is the lowest single day since 4,663 cases were added Nov. 16 — when the total number of cases was almost 890,000.

The statewide total is now at 1,727,107.

More than 80,000 tests for the coronavirus were returned Sunday. The rate of people testing positive for the first time was 8.39%, up from 5.54% the day before.

However, more than 165,000 tests were returned Saturday — twice the number reported a day later.

State Totals (as of Monday, Feb. 1):



Positive Tests - 1,727,107

Deaths – 27,129

Daily Changes:



State: Positive Tests – 5,730 | Deaths - 214

Greater Tampa Bay Region: Positive Tests – 990 | Deaths - 59

Daily Testing (statewide):



Tests Received – 81,136 | Positivity Rate – 8.39%

ABOUT THE DATA: The Florida Department of Health produces a daily update around 11 a.m. with information about COVID-19 cases and deaths that were reported over the previous 24 hours. Cases and deaths in the report may have happened days or weeks earlier, according to state officials. The state separately tracks cases and deaths that occurred on specific days on its dashboard and those totals are frequently updated.

Florida COVID-19 daily total of positive tests/deaths for the last two weeks: