Health News Florida
Microscopic view of Coronavirus, a pathogen that attacks the respiratory tract. Analysis and test, experimentation. Sars
Coronavirus
News about coronavirus in Florida and around the world is constantly emerging. It's hard to stay on top of it all but Health News Florida and WUSF can help. Our responsibility at WUSF News is to keep you informed, and to help discern what’s important for your family as you make what could be life-saving decisions.

Florida Reports 7,788 Coronavirus Cases, 120 deaths

WUSF Public Media - WUSF 89.7 | By Julio Ochoa
Published January 31, 2021 at 3:34 PM EST
State's coronavirus dashboard from Jan. 31, 2021
Florida Department of Health

In the greater Tampa Bay region, the state reported 1,425 new coronavirus cases on Sunday, including 430 in Hillsborough County.

Florida officials reported 7,788 new coronavirus cases on Sunday, bringing the statewide total to 1,721,377.

About 1,400 of those cases were reported in the greater Tampa Bay region, including 430 in Hillsborough County. The state also reported 120 deaths due to complications from COVID-19 since Saturday, bringing the total number of deaths to 26,915.

Hospitalizations in the state continue to drop, with 6,153 people in Florida’s hospitals on Sunday afternoon.

The state reported the results of 165,776 tests on Sunday and of those tested for the first time, 5.54 were positive.

State Totals (as of Sunday, Jan. 31):

  • Positive Tests - 1,721,377
  • Deaths – 26,915

Daily Changes:

  • State: Positive Tests – 7,788 | Deaths - 120
  • Greater Tampa Bay Region: Positive Tests – 1,425| Deaths - 4

Daily Testing (statewide):

  • Tests Received – 165776| Positivity Rate – 5.54%

ABOUT THE DATA: The Florida Department of Health produces a daily update around 11 a.m. with information about COVID-19 cases and deaths that were reported over the previous 24 hours. Cases and deaths in the report may have happened days or weeks earlier, according to state officials. The state separately tracks cases and deaths that occurred on specific days on its dashboard and those totals are frequently updated.

Florida COVID-19 daily total of positive tests/deaths for the last two weeks:

  • Jan. 31: 7,788/120
  • Jan. 30: 15,019/110
  • Jan. 29: 10,976/229
  • Jan. 28: 11,423/207
  • Jan. 27: 8,408/169
  • Jan. 26: 9,594/231
  • Jan. 25: 8,720/156
  • Jan. 24: 9,535/132
  • Jan. 23: 12,311/156
  • Jan. 22: 13,719/277
  • Jan. 21: 12,873/163
  • Jan. 20: 11,914/145
  • Jan. 19: 9,816/163
  • Jan. 18: 8,002/142

Julio Ochoa
Julio Ochoa is editor of Health News Florida.
