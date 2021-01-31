© 2021 All Rights reserved WUSF
DeSantis Seeks Money for Prescription Drug Importation Plan

WUSF Public Media - WUSF 89.7 | By News Service of Florida
Published January 31, 2021 at 4:35 PM EST
pharmacist with pills
iStock

The $15 million requested by DeSantis would come on top of $10 million the Legislature has already directed toward establishing an importation program, which also was championed by former House Speaker Jose Oliva, R-Miami Lakes.

Gov. Ron DeSantis continues to push to import lower-cost drugs from Canada and included $15 million in his proposed 2021-2022 budget for an importation program.

DeSantis released the proposed $96.6 billion budget on Thursday, as lawmakers prepare to negotiate a spending plan during the upcoming legislative session.

Florida in November submitted a proposal to the federal government to establish a drug-importation program.

The Pharmaceutical Research and Manufacturers of America, the Partnership for Safe Medicines and the Council for Affordable Health Coverage immediately challenged the plan.

The Legislature passed a bill in 2019 giving the state the green light to move ahead with importation efforts.

Tags

Health News FloridaPrescription drug importsGov. Ron DeSantis
News Service of Florida
News Service of Florida

