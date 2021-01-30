© 2021 All Rights reserved WUSF
Health News Florida
News about coronavirus in Florida and around the world is constantly emerging. It's hard to stay on top of it all but Health News Florida and WUSF can help. Our responsibility at WUSF News is to keep you informed, and to help discern what’s important for your family as you make what could be life-saving decisions.

Florida Reports 15,019 New Coronavirus Cases As Testing Increases

Published January 30, 2021 at 6:18 PM EST
1-30 Coronavirus dashboard
The Florida Department of Health

The state reported the results of 263,221 tests on Saturday, 15,019 of which were positive.

The number of coronavirus cases reported by Florida officials on Saturday shot up by 15,019 as the state recorded the results of 263,221 tests.

A total of 2,984 of those cases were reported in the greater Tampa Bay region, including 913 in Hillsborough County. In all, there have been 1,713,589 cases statewide.

The state also reported 110 deaths due to complications from COVID-19 since Friday, bringing the total number of deaths to 26,795.

Hospitalizations in the state continue to drop with about 200 fewer people in Florida’s hospitals, dropping the total to 6,153.

The large number of tests returned also dropped the states positivity rate from 14.46 on Thursday to 6.62 on Friday.

State Totals (as of Saturday, Dec. 19):

  • Positive Tests - 1,713,589
  • Deaths – 26,795

Daily Changes:

  • State: Positive Tests – 15,019 | Deaths - 110
  • Greater Tampa Bay Region: Positive Tests – 2,984| Deaths - 7

Daily Testing (statewide):

  • Tests Received – 263,221| Positivity Rate – 6.62%

ABOUT THE DATA: The Florida Department of Health produces a daily update around 11 a.m. with information about COVID-19 cases and deaths that were reported over the previous 24 hours. Cases and deaths in the report may have happened days or weeks earlier, according to state officials. The state separately tracks cases and deaths that occurred on specific days on its dashboard and those totals are frequently updated.

Florida COVID-19 daily total of positive tests/deaths for the last two weeks:

  • Jan. 30: 15,019/110
  • Jan. 29: 10,976/229
  • Jan. 28: 11,423/207
  • Jan. 27: 8,408/169
  • Jan. 26: 9,594/231
  • Jan. 25: 8,720/156
  • Jan. 24: 9,535/132
  • Jan. 23: 12,311/156
  • Jan. 22: 13,719/277
  • Jan. 21: 12,873/163
  • Jan. 20: 11,914/145
  • Jan. 19: 9,816/163
  • Jan. 18: 8,002/142
  • Jan. 17: 11,093/135

