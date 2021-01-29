Rate Of New Coronavirus Cases Nearly Doubles In 24 Hours

Florida Department of Health officials said 10,976 people across Florida tested positive for coronavirus since Thursday's report.

That brings the total number of new cases of the virus in the state over the past seven days to 61,457.

Friday’s report also says 91,539 tests were received on Thursday. The percent positivity rate of new cases nearly doubled from 7.7% to 14.46%, as the state received almost 83,000 fewer tests than on Wednesday.

Since Thursday, hospitalizations declined in every Tampa Bay-area county, except Hillsborough County, which added four new cases.

The number of people hospitalized in Florida for complications related to COVID-19 Friday was 6,376.

To see how local hospitals are managing capacity related to the virus, see this NPR tool.

As of Friday, the total number of statewide deaths due to complications from COVID-19 was 26,685, an increase of 229 people from a day earlier.

In the past week, the state reported 301 deaths in the greater Tampa Bay region, and 1,280 deaths statewide, according to state reports.

The Florida Department of Health says that the deaths recorded on a given day may have happened days or weeks earlier.

More than 1.6 million people have received a coronavirus vaccine in Florida, with 273,249 getting both doses.

State Totals (as of Friday, Jan. 29):

Positive Tests – 1,698,570

Deaths – 26,685

Daily Changes:

State:

Positive Tests – 10,976| Deaths – 229

Greater Tampa Bay Region:

Positive Tests – 2,012 | Deaths – 62

Daily Testing (statewide):

Tests Received – 91,539 | Positivity Rate – 14.46%

ABOUT THE DATA: The Florida Department of Health produces a daily update around 11 a.m. with information about COVID-19 cases and deaths that were reported over the previous 24 hours. Cases and deaths in the report may have happened days or weeks earlier, according to state officials. The state separately tracks cases and deaths that occurred on specific days on its dashboard and those totals are frequently updated.

Florida COVID-19 daily total of positive tests/deaths for the last two weeks: