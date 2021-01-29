© 2021 All Rights reserved WUSF
News, Jazz, NPR
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Health News Florida
Microscopic view of Coronavirus, a pathogen that attacks the respiratory tract. Analysis and test, experimentation. Sars
Coronavirus
News about coronavirus in Florida and around the world is constantly emerging. It's hard to stay on top of it all but Health News Florida and WUSF can help. Our responsibility at WUSF News is to keep you informed, and to help discern what’s important for your family as you make what could be life-saving decisions.

Florida Launches Statewide Coronavirus Vaccine Registration System

WUSF Public Media - WUSF 89.7 | By Carl Lisciandrello
Published January 29, 2021 at 12:36 PM EST
Close-up of the Pfizer-BioNTech coronavirus vaccine vials
Pinellas County Department of Health
The state of Florida has launched a statewide system where individuals can pre-register for a coronavirus vaccine.

It will allow individuals to pre-register though a state-run system. They will be alerted when vaccines are available in their counties.

The state of Florida has launched a statewide system that allows individuals 65 and over and front-line health care workers to pre-register for a coronavirus vaccine.

According to the website myvaccine.fl.gov, the registration system will allow those wanting to receive a vaccine to “save their place in line” and sign up on their own schedule.

It allows residents to register based on four separate criteria: Individuals 65 and older, long-term care facility residents and staff, health care personnel with direct patient contact, and individuals deemed extremely vulnerable to COVID-19.

Those who register and are deemed eligible will be notified when vaccines are available at state-supported vaccination sites.

According to the Florida Department of Health, vaccine supply remains limited, and appointments in some counties may not be available for several weeks.

The pre-registration system also provides county-by-county phone numbers to allow residents without internet access to make their appointments by phone.

The announcement of the state-run website comes as several counties across the state have run out of the vaccine and are not currently taking applications, and as individuals are experiencing website delays and long waits.

Tags

Health News FloridaCoronaviruscoronavirus vaccineCOVID-19covid-19 vaccineFlorida Department of Health
Carl Lisciandrello
Carl Lisciandrello is digital news editor of WUSF Public Media.
See stories by Carl Lisciandrello

WUSF 89.7 depends on donors for the funding it takes to provide you the most trusted source of news and information here in town, across our state, and around the world. Support WUSF now by giving monthly, or make a one-time donation online at WUSF.org/ways-to-support.

Related Content