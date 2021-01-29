Florida Launches Statewide Coronavirus Vaccine Registration System

The state of Florida has launched a statewide system that allows individuals 65 and over and front-line health care workers to pre-register for a coronavirus vaccine.

According to the website myvaccine.fl.gov, the registration system will allow those wanting to receive a vaccine to “save their place in line” and sign up on their own schedule.

It allows residents to register based on four separate criteria: Individuals 65 and older, long-term care facility residents and staff, health care personnel with direct patient contact, and individuals deemed extremely vulnerable to COVID-19.

Those who register and are deemed eligible will be notified when vaccines are available at state-supported vaccination sites.

According to the Florida Department of Health, vaccine supply remains limited, and appointments in some counties may not be available for several weeks.

The pre-registration system also provides county-by-county phone numbers to allow residents without internet access to make their appointments by phone.

The announcement of the state-run website comes as several counties across the state have run out of the vaccine and are not currently taking applications, and as individuals are experiencing website delays and long waits.