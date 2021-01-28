© 2021 All Rights reserved WUSF
News, Jazz, NPR
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Health News Florida
Microscopic view of Coronavirus, a pathogen that attacks the respiratory tract. Analysis and test, experimentation. Sars
Coronavirus
News about coronavirus in Florida and around the world is constantly emerging. It's hard to stay on top of it all but Health News Florida and WUSF can help. Our responsibility at WUSF News is to keep you informed, and to help discern what’s important for your family as you make what could be life-saving decisions.

Publix’s Vaccine Sign-up Site Will Open Again Friday — With Changes

Health News Florida | By WLRN
Published January 28, 2021 at 11:50 AM EST

Many seniors said they couldn’t get past a virtual waiting room, while also not having any idea whether they even had a chance at the scarce number of vaccines.

Publix’s vaccine sign-up website is being upgraded with new features — aimed at keeping people better informed about their progress in trying to schedule appointments, including for the next sign-up this Friday.

In recent days, frustrated seniors have complained of sitting in front of their computers long before dawn, anxious to get a spot for the COVID-19 vaccine through the Publix website. But many seniors said they couldn’t get past a virtual waiting room, while also not having any idea whether they even had a chance at the scarce number of vaccines.

Publix on Wednesday said it has added a countdown clock to the website so customers can verify that their web page is refreshing. And the number of available appointments by each county throughout the state now shows on the website and is constantly refreshed and updated.

Read more from our news partner at The South Florida Sun Sentinel.

— By Lisa J. Huriash / The South Florida Sun Sentinel

Copyright 2021 WLRN 91.3 FM.

Tags

Health News FloridaCoronavirusCOVID-19publix
WLRN

WUSF 89.7 depends on donors for the funding it takes to provide you the most trusted source of news and information here in town, across our state, and around the world. Support WUSF now by giving monthly, or make a one-time donation online at WUSF.org/ways-to-support.

Related Content