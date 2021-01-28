Florida Adds 11,423 Coronavirus Cases, 207 Deaths

Another 11,423 people in Florida tested positive for the coronavirus since Wednesday.

It's the first time the state has reported new cases above 10,000 since Saturday. But Thursday's positivity rate of 7.7 percent was also lower than it had been most the week.

The Florida Department of Health recorded another 207 COVID-19 related deaths. 39 of those were in the Tampa Bay region.

As of Thursday evening 6,566 people are currently hospitalized in Florida with a primary diagnosis of COVID-19, continuing a steady decline over the past few days.

1,567,152 people have received a coronavirus vaccine in Florida, with 247,330 getting both doses.

State Totals (as of Thursday, Jan. 28):

Positive Tests – 1,687,594

Deaths – 26,456

Daily Changes:

State:

Positive Tests – 11,423| Deaths –207

Greater Tampa Bay Region:

Positive Tests – 2,003 | Deaths – 39

Daily Testing (statewide):

Tests Received – 174,453 | Positivity Rate – 7.7%

ABOUT THE DATA: The Florida Department of Health produces a daily update around 11 a.m. with information about COVID-19 cases and deaths that were reported over the previous 24 hours. Cases and deaths in the report may have happened days or weeks earlier, according to state officials. The state separately tracks cases and deaths that occurred on specific days on its dashboard and those totals are frequently updated.

Florida COVID-19 daily total of positive tests/deaths for the last two weeks: