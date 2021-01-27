Publix COVID Vaccine Program Adds Indian River, St. Lucie Counties

Florida’s partnership with Publix to administer the COVID-19 vaccine expanded into St. Lucie and Indian river counties on Monday.

The vaccines will be available at eight Publix pharmacies in Indian River County and 11 in St. Lucie County, Gov. Ron DeSantis announced.

The vaccine is now available at 261 stores in 20 Florida counties. Previously, the program went into Citrus, Marion, Hernando, Escambia, Santa Rosa, Okaloosa, Walton, Bay, Flagler, St. Johns, Volusia, Charlotte, Brevard, Lee, Martin, Monroe, Palm Beach and Collier.

People 65 and older can make appointments through Publix online at publix.com/covidvaccine. Inoculations at the newly added locations begins Thursday.

“We’re just making sure that we spread it out so that it’s convenient for people so that people don’t have to drive all over God's green Earth," DeSantis said at a news conference in Vero Beach.

Copyright 2021 Health News Florida