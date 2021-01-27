© 2021 All Rights reserved WUSF
Health News Florida
Florida Adds 8,408 Coronavirus Cases, 160 Deaths

WUSF Public Media - WUSF 89.7 | By Cathy Carter
Published January 27, 2021 at 4:57 PM EST
1-27 map.PNG
Florida Dept. of Health
The state reported almost 8,408 people tested positive for the coronavirus since Tuesday's report.

169 more people have died since Tuesday's report.

The overall death toll in Florida due to complications from COVID-19 climbed to 26,249 after the state reported another 160 deaths on Wednesday.

In the greater Tampa Bay region, the state reported 34 deaths, including 12 in Hillsborough County. The region’s most populous county, also has the most number of recorded coronavirus cases.

The state reported 8,408 people tested positive for the coronavirus since Tuesday - bringing Florida's total to 1,676,171 cases.

The rate of people who tested positive for the first time on Tuesday was 10.19%.

As of Wednesday afternoon, the state reported 6,667 people were being treated at hospitals in Florida because of the virus, including 397 in Hillsborough County, and 345 in Pinellas.

State Totals (as of Tuesday, Jan. 26):

  • Positive Tests – 1,676,171
  • Deaths – 26,249

Daily Changes:

State:

  • Positive Tests – 8,408| Deaths –169

Greater Tampa Bay Region:

  • Positive Tests – 1,397 | Deaths – 34

Daily Testing (statewide):

  • Tests Received – 96,657 | Positivity Rate – 10.19%

ABOUT THE DATA: The Florida Department of Health produces a daily update around 11 a.m. with information about COVID-19 cases and deaths that were reported over the previous 24 hours. Cases and deaths in the report may have happened days or weeks earlier, according to state officials. The state separately tracks cases and deaths that occurred on specific days on its dashboard and those totals are frequently updated.

Florida COVID-19 daily total of positive tests/deaths for the last two weeks:

  • Jan. 27: 8408/169
  • Jan. 26: 9,594/231
  • Jan. 25: 8,720/156
  • Jan. 24: 9,535/132
  • Jan. 23: 12,311/156
  • Jan. 22: 13,719/277
  • Jan. 21: 12,873/163
  • Jan. 20: 11,914/145
  • Jan. 19: 9,816/163
  • Jan. 18: 8,002/142
  • Jan. 17: 11,093/135
  • Jan. 16: 12,119/211
  • Jan. 15: 16,875/188
  • Jan. 14: 13,720/222

Cathy Carter
Cathy Carter is a reporter and host for WUSF 89.7 and other Florida public radio stations.
