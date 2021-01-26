Hillsborough Inches Closer To 100,000 Coronavirus Cases

Hillsborough County, the Greater Tampa Bay region’s most populous county, also has the most number of recorded coronavirus cases.

The county recorded 521 new cases since Monday, with 97,288 cases total.

Figures from the Florida Department of Health on Tuesday showed that statewide, 9,594 people tested positive.

The state reported 123,266 tests arrived Monday, with the rate of those testing positive for the first time across the state coming in at 9.19%, down slightly from a day earlier.

The deaths of 67 people from COVID-19 related complications were recorded in the greater Tampa Bay region since Monday. That includes 22 people in Pasco County and 13 in Polk County.

Statewide, the COVID-19 related deaths of 231 people were recorded since Monday.

As of Tuesday afternoon, 6,786 people in the state were hospitalized with a primary diagnosis of COVID-19, down 114 people from the day before.

In addition, 1,446,580 people have received coronavirus vaccines in Florida as of Tuesday, including 175,841 who have received both doses.

State Totals (as of Tuesday, Jan. 26):

Positive Tests – 1,667,763

Deaths – 26,080

Daily Changes:

State:

Positive Tests – 9,594| Deaths –231

Greater Tampa Bay Region:

Positive Tests – 1,584 | Deaths – 67

Daily Testing (statewide):

Tests Received – 123,266 | Positivity Rate – 9.19%

ABOUT THE DATA: The Florida Department of Health produces a daily update around 11 a.m. with information about COVID-19 cases and deaths that were reported over the previous 24 hours. Cases and deaths in the report may have happened days or weeks earlier, according to state officials. The state separately tracks cases and deaths that occurred on specific days on its dashboard and those totals are frequently updated.

Florida COVID-19 daily total of positive tests/deaths for the last two weeks: