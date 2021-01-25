© 2021 All Rights reserved WUSF
Health News Florida
Microscopic view of Coronavirus, a pathogen that attacks the respiratory tract. Analysis and test, experimentation. Sars
Coronavirus
News about coronavirus in Florida and around the world is constantly emerging. It's hard to stay on top of it all but Health News Florida and WUSF can help. Our responsibility at WUSF News is to keep you informed, and to help discern what’s important for your family as you make what could be life-saving decisions.

COVID-19 Cases Decrease Slightly Statewide

WUSF Public Media - WUSF 89.7 | By Steve Newborn
Published January 25, 2021 at 6:25 PM EST
Florida Dept. of Health COVID-19 dashboard
Florida Department of Health
Figures from the Florida Department of Health showed that statewide, 8,720 people tested positive for the coronavirus Monday.

The number of COVID-19 cases continue to decline slightly both in the greater Tampa Bay region and statewide.

The number of people testing positive for the coronavirus continued to decrease slightly Monday.

Figures from the Florida Department of Health showed that statewide, 8,720 people tested positive. That's down by more than 800 people from Sunday.

Statewide, 1,658,169 people in Florida have tested positive for the coronavirus.
In the greater Tampa Bay region, 1,383 people tested positive since Sunday.

The deaths of 42 people from COVID-19 related complications were recorded in the greater Tampa Bay region since Sunday. That includes 28 people in Pinellas County and 12 in Hillsborough County.

Statewide, the COVID-19 related deaths of 156 people were recorded since Sunday.

The state reported 109,008 tests Sunday, with the rate of those testing positive for the first time across the state coming in at 9.56%, up slightly from a day earlier.

State Totals (as of Monday, Jan. 25):

  • Positive Tests – 1,658,169
  • Deaths – 25,849

Daily Changes:

State:

  • Positive Tests – 8,720 | Deaths –156

Greater Tampa Bay Region:

  • Positive Tests – 1,383 | Deaths – 42

Daily Testing (statewide):

  • Tests Received – 109,008 | Positivity Rate – 9.56%

ABOUT THE DATA: The Florida Department of Health produces a daily update around 11 a.m. with information about COVID-19 cases and deaths that were reported over the previous 24 hours. Cases and deaths in the report may have happened days or weeks earlier, according to state officials. The state separately tracks cases and deaths that occurred on specific days on its dashboard and those totals are frequently updated.

Florida COVID-19 daily total of positive tests/deaths for the last two weeks:

  • Jan. 25: 8,720/156
  • Jan. 24: 9,535/132
  • Jan. 23: 12,311/156
  • Jan. 22: 13,719/277
  • Jan. 21: 12,873/163
  • Jan. 20: 11,914/145
  • Jan. 19: 9,816/163
  • Jan. 18: 8,002/142
  • Jan. 17: 11,093/135
  • Jan. 16: 12,119/211
  • Jan. 15: 16,875/188
  • Jan. 14: 13,720/222
  • Jan. 13: 13,990/174
  • Jan. 12: 14,896/165

