Florida Drops Below 10,000 Positive Coronavirus Cases For First Time In Five Days

After four consecutive days with double-digit positive coronavirus cases, Florida fell below 10,000 daily cases.

Sunday's report from the Florida Department of Health shows 9,535 additional people tested positive for coronavirus in the last 24 hours. This brings the statewide total to 1,649,449.

This total includes 1,680 positive tests in the greater Tampa Bay region in the last 24 hours, including 457 in Hillsborough County.

The state also reported an additional 132 COVID-19 related deaths and 16 in the greater Tampa Bay region, with five in Hillsborough County and four in Pinellas.

The deaths could have occurred days or weeks prior to Saturday.

The state reported 136,824 tests were returned Saturday, with the positivity rate rising to 8.25% — one day after it dipped to 6.54%, the lowest total since November.

In addition, 1,379,502 people have received coronavirus vaccines in Florida as of Saturday, including 155,314 who have received both doses.

As of Saturday afternoon, 6,726 people in the state were hospitalized with a primary diagnosis of COVID-19.

State Totals (as of Saturday, Jan. 23):

· Positive Tests – 1,649,449

· Deaths – 25,693

Daily Changes:

State:

· Positive Tests – 9,535 | Deaths –132

Greater Tampa Bay Region:

· Positive Tests – 1,680 | Deaths – 16

Daily Testing (statewide):

· Tests Received – 136,824 | Positivity Rate – 8.25%

ABOUT THE DATA: The Florida Department of Health produces a daily update around 11 a.m. with information about COVID-19 cases and deaths that were reported over the previous 24 hours. Cases and deaths in the report may have happened days or weeks earlier, according to state officials. The state separately tracks cases and deaths that occurred on specific days on its dashboard and those totals are frequently updated.

Florida COVID-19 daily total of positive tests/deaths for the last two weeks:

Jan. 24: 9,535/132

Jan. 23: 12,311/156

Jan. 22: 13,719 / 277

Jan. 21: 12,873/163

Jan. 20: 11,914/145

Jan. 19: 9,816/163

Jan. 18: 8,002/142

Jan. 17: 11,093/135

Jan. 16: 12,119/211

Jan. 15: 16,875/188

Jan. 14: 13,720/222

Jan. 13: 13,990/174

Jan. 12: 14,896/165

Jan. 11: 11,576/159