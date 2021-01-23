Florida Reports Fourth Straight Day Of Double-Digit Coronavirus Cases, But Positivity Rate Drops

For the fourth consecutive day, the state of Florida recorded more than 11,000 daily coronavirus cases.

However, a day after climbing past 12%, the state reported the positivity rate for those testing positive for the first time dropped to 6.54%.

According to the Saturday report from the Florida Department of Health, 12,311 additional people tested positive for coronavirus in the last 24 hours. This brings the statewide total to 1,639,914.

This total includes 2,180 positive tests in the greater Tampa Bay region in the last 24 hours, including 861 in Hillsborough County.

The state also reported an additional 156 COVID-19 related deaths and 41 in the greater Tampa Bay region, with 13 in Hillsborough County and 11 in Pinellas.

The deaths could have occurred days or weeks prior to Friday.

The state reported 220,276 tests were returned Friday, with the positivity rate dropping to 6.54%, the lowest total since November.

As of Friday afternoon, 6,706 people in the state were hospitalized with a primary diagnosis of COVID-19.

In addition, 1,328,175 people have received coronavirus vaccines in Florida as of Friday, including 151,447 who have received both doses.

State Totals (as of Friday, Jan. 22):

· Positive Tests – 1,639,914

· Deaths – 25,561

Daily Changes:

State:

· Positive Tests – 12,311| Deaths – 156

Greater Tampa Bay Region:

· Positive Tests – 2,180 | Deaths – 41

Daily Testing (statewide):

ABOUT THE DATA: The Florida Department of Health produces a daily update around 11 a.m. with information about COVID-19 cases and deaths that were reported over the previous 24 hours. Cases and deaths in the report may have happened days or weeks earlier, according to state officials. The state separately tracks cases and deaths that occurred on specific days on its dashboard and those totals are frequently updated.

Florida COVID-19 daily total of positive tests/deaths for the last two weeks:

Jan. 23: 12,311/156

Jan. 22: 13,719 / 277

Jan. 21: 12,873/163

Jan. 20: 11,914/145

Jan. 19: 9,816/163

Jan. 18: 8,002/142

Jan. 17: 11,093/135

Jan. 16: 12,119/211

Jan. 15: 16,875/188

Jan. 14: 13,720/222

Jan. 13: 13,990/174

Jan. 12: 14,896/165

Jan. 11: 11,576/159

Jan. 10: 12,313/111