Health News Florida
Microscopic view of Coronavirus, a pathogen that attacks the respiratory tract. Analysis and test, experimentation. Sars
Coronavirus
News about coronavirus in Florida and around the world is constantly emerging. It's hard to stay on top of it all but Health News Florida and WUSF can help. Our responsibility at WUSF News is to keep you informed, and to help discern what’s important for your family as you make what could be life-saving decisions.

After Website Crash, Pinellas Coronavirus Vaccine Appointments Fill Up Quickly

WUSF Public Media - WUSF 89.7 | By Carl Lisciandrello
Published January 23, 2021 at 4:34 PM EST
pinevax_pinellascountyhealth_012321.jpg
Pinellas County Department of Health

Appointments were scheduled to begin at 10 a.m., but a technical issue forced a delay about 40 minutes later. The allotment of 8,000 vaccines were filled by Saturday afternoon.

After technical issues resulted in a nearly four-hour delay in accepting coronavirus vaccine appointments for people 65 and older on Saturday, Pinellas County filled its allotment of vaccines.

Earlier this week, county officials announced they would make 8,000 appointments available through the Patient Portal online platform starting at 10 a.m.

But about 40 minutes later, the county health department said that due to high demand, the vendor that runs the portal reported a national outage.

Access to the portal was restored and went live again at 1:45 p.m., but the allotment was filled just before 2:30 p.m., officials said.

The health department suggests that those who were unable to schedule an appointment should still create an account at patientportalfl.com to ease future scheduling.

Officials say residents should check the Pinellas County vaccine website for update on when more appointments will be made available.

Health News FloridaCOVID-19 Pinellas CountyCoronavirus Pinellas Countycoronavirus vaccinecovid-19 vaccinePinellas County Health department
Carl Lisciandrello
Carl Lisciandrello is digital news editor of WUSF Public Media.
