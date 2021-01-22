COVID-19 Deaths Reach Single Day High in Florida with 277

Deaths from COVID-19 rose to 277 across the state, the highest for a single day in Florida, officials said Friday.

The single day death toll surpassed the previous high of 276 recorded in Florida on August 11, according to a tally of Health Department data maintained by WUSF.

Locally, a large increase in daily deaths was reported in Sarasota County, with 41, while neighboring Manatee County reported 20 deaths, the Florida Department of Health said.

Health officials have cautioned in the past that deaths may have occurred days or weeks prior to the day they are reported by the state. The Department of Health did not immediately respond to a WUSF request for comment on Friday’s death toll.

Overall, 25,405 people have now died from COVID-19 in Florida.

The positivity rate rose to 12.37 percent, the highest it has been for the past two weeks.

That rate is based on people who tested positive for the first time, out of a total of 131,117 tests performed in the past 24 hours.

State Totals (as of Thursday, Jan. 21):

· Positive Tests – 1,613,884

· Deaths – 25,128

Daily Changes:

State:

· Positive Tests – 13,719| Deaths – 277

Greater Tampa Bay Region:

· Positive Tests – 2,678 | Deaths – 85

Daily Testing (statewide):

· Tests Received – 131,117 | Positivity Rate – 12.37%

ABOUT THE DATA: The Florida Department of Health produces a daily update around 11 a.m. with information about COVID-19 cases and deaths that were reported over the previous 24 hours. Cases and deaths in the report may have happened days or weeks earlier, according to state officials. The state separately tracks cases and deaths that occurred on specific days on its dashboard and those totals are frequently updated.

Florida COVID-19 daily total of positive tests/deaths for the last two weeks:

· Jan. 22: 13,719 / 277

· Jan. 21: 12,873/163

· Jan. 20: 11,914/145

· Jan. 19: 9,816/163

· Jan. 18: 8,002/142

· Jan. 17: 11,093/135

· Jan. 16: 12,119/211

· Jan. 15: 16,875/188

· Jan. 14: 13,720/222

· Jan. 13: 13,990/174

· Jan. 12: 14,896/165

· Jan. 11: 11,576/159

· Jan. 10: 12,313/111

· Jan. 9: 15,445/139