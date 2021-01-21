Sarasota County Launches New COVID-19 Vaccination Appointment System

Sarasota County's new COVID-19 vaccine appointment registration system launched Wednesday.

The new Everbridge system assigns appointments on a first-come, first-served basis, which will allow people to secure a place "in line" even if the current supply runs out.

Also, unlike the previous system, it allows people to sign up via telephone as well as online.

For online registration info, go to member.everbridge.net/730492332670985/login.

To register by phone, call 941-861-8297.

Officials plan to administer 3,300 vaccine doses on Thursday and Friday at a drive-thru clinic at Twin Lakes Parks, 6700 Clark Road. This is a new location for inoculations.

Future inoculations will be scheduled based on vaccine availability.

Vaccines are limited to people 65 and older and front-line health workers.

