News about coronavirus in Florida and around the world is constantly emerging. It's hard to stay on top of it all but Health News Florida and WUSF can help. Our responsibility at WUSF News is to keep you informed, and to help discern what’s important for your family as you make what could be life-saving decisions.

Sarasota County Launches New COVID-19 Vaccination Appointment System

WGCU | By John Davis
Published January 21, 2021 at 10:25 AM EST

The system will assign appointments on a first-come, first-served basis, and unlike the previous system allows people to sign up via telephone, too.

Sarasota County's new COVID-19 vaccine appointment registration system launched Wednesday.

The new Everbridge system assigns appointments on a first-come, first-served basis, which will allow people to secure a place "in line" even if the current supply runs out.

Also, unlike the previous system, it allows people to sign up via telephone as well as online.

For online registration info, go to member.everbridge.net/730492332670985/login.

To register by phone, call 941-861-8297.

Officials plan to administer 3,300 vaccine doses on Thursday and Friday at a drive-thru clinic at Twin Lakes Parks, 6700 Clark Road. This is a new location for inoculations.

Future inoculations will be scheduled based on vaccine availability.

Vaccines are limited to people 65 and older and front-line health workers.

