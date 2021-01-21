Florida Surpasses 25,000 Deaths From COVID-19

The Florida Department of Health on Thursday reported an additional 12,873 people tested positive for the coronavirus in the past 24 hours.

That brings the state's total to 1,613,884 cases.

Close to 177,000 tests were returned Wednesday, almost 50,000 more than Tuesday. The positivity rate for those testing positive for the first time dipped again below 10% to 8.54%.

The state Thursday reported that 25,128 people have died from complications related to COVID-19 since the start of the pandemic.

More than 160 COVID-19 related deaths were recorded statewide since Wednesday's report, with 26 in the greater Tampa Bay region, including 17 in Hillsborough County.

The deaths could have occurred days or weeks prior to Thursday.

As of Thursday afternoon, 7,026 people in the state were hospitalized with a primary diagnosis of COVID-19, down 121 people from the day before.

In addition, 1,183,012 people have received coronavirus vaccines in Florida as of Thursday, including 123,971 who have received both doses.

State Totals (as of Thursday, Jan. 21):

Positive Tests – 1,613,884

Deaths – 25,128

Daily Changes:

State:

Positive Tests – 12,873 | Deaths – 163

Greater Tampa Bay Region:

Positive Tests – 2,239 | Deaths – 26

Daily Testing (statewide):

Tests Received – 176,768 | Positivity Rate – 8.54%

ABOUT THE DATA: The Florida Department of Health produces a daily update around 11 a.m. with information about COVID-19 cases and deaths that were reported over the previous 24 hours. Cases and deaths in the report may have happened days or weeks earlier, according to state officials. The state separately tracks cases and deaths that occurred on specific days on its dashboard and those totals are frequently updated.

Florida COVID-19 daily total of positive tests/deaths for the last two weeks: