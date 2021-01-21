© 2021 All Rights reserved WUSF
Health News Florida
Microscopic view of Coronavirus, a pathogen that attacks the respiratory tract. Analysis and test, experimentation. Sars
Coronavirus
News about coronavirus in Florida and around the world is constantly emerging. It's hard to stay on top of it all but Health News Florida and WUSF can help. Our responsibility at WUSF News is to keep you informed, and to help discern what’s important for your family as you make what could be life-saving decisions.

Florida Addresses 'Vaccination Tourism' By Excluding Out-Of-State Residents

WUSF Public Media - WUSF 89.7 | By News Service of Florida
Published January 21, 2021 at 6:59 PM EST
Close-up of the Pfizer-BioNTech coronavirus vaccine vials
Pinellas County Department of Health
Vials of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine are prepared for distribution in Pinellas County on Dec. 16, 2020.

Only Florida residents and health-care workers will be allowed to receive coronavirus vaccines.

Pointing to limited amounts of COVID-19 vaccine, Florida Surgeon General Scott Rivkees issued an advisory Thursday aimed at limiting vaccinations to residents and health-care workers.

The advisory came amid concerns about vaccination “tourism” involving people traveling to Florida from other states to get shots.

Through Wednesday, Florida had vaccinated about 1.18 million people, with nearly 41,000 having residences listed as out of state, according to a Department of Health breakdown.

Under Rivkees’ advisory, providers would have to check to make sure intended vaccine recipients are Florida residents or people in Florida to provide health-care services that involve direct contact with patients.

The two-page advisory said, in part, that “the COVID-19 vaccine remains scarce within the United States and vaccine availability in Florida is extremely limited.”

coronavirus vaccine, COVID-19, covid-19 vaccine, Scott Rivkees
News Service of Florida
