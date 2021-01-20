© 2021 All Rights reserved WUSF
News, Jazz, NPR
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
LIVE VIDEO: Inauguration Day Ceremony And Events
Health News Florida
Microscopic view of Coronavirus, a pathogen that attacks the respiratory tract. Analysis and test, experimentation. Sars
Coronavirus
News about coronavirus in Florida and around the world is constantly emerging. It's hard to stay on top of it all but Health News Florida and WUSF can help. Our responsibility at WUSF News is to keep you informed, and to help discern what’s important for your family as you make what could be life-saving decisions.

Florida Surpasses 1.6M Coronavirus Cases

WUSF Public Media - WUSF 89.7 | By Daylina Miller
Published January 20, 2021 at 5:38 PM EST
Florida Department of Health COVID-19 dashboard
Florida Department of Health

The percent positivity rate for first-time infections of COVID-19 is once again over 10%.

The Florida Department of Health on Wednesday reported an additional 11,914 people tested positive for the coronavirus in the past 24 hours.

That's lower than the past week’s average, but more than the previous three days.

Wednesday's report brings the state's total to 1,601,011 cases.

Close to 130,000 tests were returned Tuesday. The positivity rate for those testing positive for the first time was 10.73%.

It's the first time the rate was above 10% since Jan. 14.

Every county in the greater Tampa Bay region reported deaths, except Sarasota County. Polk County reported 14 more COVID-19-related deaths on Tuesday, the most in the area.

Thirty deaths were recorded in the region since Tuesday's report.

The Florida Department of Health also reported 145 deaths statewide, bringing the death toll to 24,965.

As of Wednesday afternoon, 7,147 people in the state were hospitalized with a primary diagnosis of COVID-19, down more than 200 people from the day before.

In addition, 1,122,405 people have received coronavirus vaccines in Florida as of Wednesday, including 111,188 who have received both doses.

The state previously reported how many people have not received their second dose when they were supposed to and are considered "overdue,” but did not release those numbers Wednesday.

State Totals (as of Wednesday, Jan. 20):

  • Positive Tests – 1,601,011
  • Deaths – 24,965

Daily Changes:

State:

  • Positive Tests – 11,914 | Deaths – 145

Greater Tampa Bay Region:

  • Positive Tests – 1,899 | Deaths – 30

Daily Testing (statewide):

  • Tests Received – 129,412 | Positivity Rate – 10.73%

ABOUT THE DATA: The Florida Department of Health produces a daily update around 11 a.m. with information about COVID-19 cases and deaths that were reported over the previous 24 hours. Cases and deaths in the report may have happened days or weeks earlier, according to state officials. The state separately tracks cases and deaths that occurred on specific days on its dashboard and those totals are frequently updated.

Florida COVID-19 daily total of positive tests/deaths for the last two weeks:

  • Jan. 20: 11,914/145
  • Jan. 19: 9,816/163
  • Jan. 18: 8,002/142
  • Jan. 17: 11,093/135
  • Jan. 16: 12,119/211
  • Jan. 15: 16,875/188
  • Jan. 14: 13,720/222
  • Jan. 13: 13,990/174
  • Jan. 12: 14,896/165
  • Jan. 11: 11,576/159
  • Jan. 10: 12,313/111
  • Jan. 9: 15,445/139
  • Jan. 8: 19,530/194
  • Jan. 7: 19,816/170

Tags

Health News FloridaCOVID-19CoronavirusCOVID-19 Deathscoronavirus deathsCOVID-19 Deaths Polk County
Daylina Miller
Daylina Miller is a multimedia journalist covering health and general news for WUSF and Health News Florida, a statewide reporting collaborative with other public radio stations.
See stories by Daylina Miller

WUSF 89.7 depends on donors for the funding it takes to provide you the most trusted source of news and information here in town, across our state, and around the world. Support WUSF now by giving monthly, or make a one-time donation online at WUSF.org/ways-to-support.

Related Content