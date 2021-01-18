© 2021 All Rights reserved WUSF
News, Jazz, NPR
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Health News Florida
Microscopic view of Coronavirus, a pathogen that attacks the respiratory tract. Analysis and test, experimentation. Sars
Coronavirus
News about coronavirus in Florida and around the world is constantly emerging. It's hard to stay on top of it all but Health News Florida and WUSF can help. Our responsibility at WUSF News is to keep you informed, and to help discern what’s important for your family as you make what could be life-saving decisions.

Villages Vaccination Site Suspends Appointments

WUSF Public Media - WUSF 89.7 | By Joe Byrnes
WMFE
Published January 18, 2021 at 4:48 PM EST
Gov. DeSantis speaking at a podium in front of a drive-through vaccination site at the Villages.
Gov. DeSantis Facebook page
Gov. Ron DeSantis spoke at a new mass vaccination site in The Villages Tuesday morning.

7,500 people with appointments to get their first dose in The Villages will now have to wait.

A new COVID-19 vaccination site in The Villages had to shut down over the weekend, leaving thousands of seniors with appointments but no shots.

The drive-thru site opened last Tuesday with a press conference as Gov. Ron DeSantis promoted a Seniors First approach.

7,500 people with appointments to get their first dose in The Villages will now have to wait.

Officials said patients will be notified by email.

In a statement, Global Medical Response blamed “unforeseen circumstances surrounding the national supply of COVID-19 vaccines.”

The Colorado-based medical transport company is working with the state of Florida to immunize people in the huge retirement community.

And GMR wants to reassure those who have signed up that they will not lose their place in line. Its website continues to take registrations for the free vaccine.

The company is ready to restart immunizations when more doses are available.

Tags

Health News Floridacoronavirus vaccineCOVID-19
Joe Byrnes
WMFE

WUSF 89.7 depends on donors for the funding it takes to provide you the most trusted source of news and information here in town, across our state, and around the world. Support WUSF now by giving monthly, or make a one-time donation online at WUSF.org/ways-to-support.

Related Content