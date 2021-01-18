© 2021 All Rights reserved WUSF
Health News Florida
News about coronavirus in Florida and around the world is constantly emerging. It's hard to stay on top of it all but Health News Florida and WUSF can help. Our responsibility at WUSF News is to keep you informed, and to help discern what’s important for your family as you make what could be life-saving decisions.

Hillsborough County Reports 27 COVID-19 Deaths, Most In One Day Since August

WUSF Public Media - WUSF 89.7 | By Stephanie Colombini
Published January 18, 2021 at 3:58 PM EST
screenshot of Florida coronavirus dashboard on Jan. 18
Florida Department of Health
Monday's report of 8,002 new cases marked the first time the state reported fewer than 10,000 new positive tests in a single day since late December.

While Hillsborough saw a spike in its death toll, several other counties in the greater Tampa Bay region didn't report any deaths. The state reported its lowest number of new positive tests since late December.

Hillsborough County reported 27 more COVID-19-related deaths on Monday, the most in one day since Aug. 14.

Most other counties in the greater Tampa Bay region did not report any coronavirus deaths, but Pinellas recorded nine and Manatee recorded four.

The Florida Department of Health reported 142 deaths statewide.

The state reported an additional 8,002 people tested positive for the coronavirus in the last 24 hours. That's the lowest number of new cases reported since the days after Christmas when testing was limited.

It's also the first time the number of new positive tests dipped below 10,000 in the new year.

About 100,000 tests were returned on Jan. 17, much fewer than in previous days.

As of Monday afternoon, 7,448 people in the state were hospitalized with a primary diagnosis of COVID-19, up slightly from the day before.

More than 1,031,795 people have received coronavirus vaccines the state as of Monday, including 93,258 who have received both doses.

The state is reporting 45,056 people have not received their second dose when they were supposed to and are considered "overdue."

State Totals (as of Monday, Jan. 18):

  • Positive Tests – 1,579,281
  • Deaths – 24,657

Daily Changes:

State: Positive Tests – 8,002 | Deaths – 142

Greater Tampa Bay Region:

  • Positive Tests – 1,507 | Deaths – 40

Daily Testing (statewide):

  • Tests Received – 103,560 | Positivity Rate – 9.19%

ABOUT THE DATA: The Florida Department of Health produces a daily update around 11 a.m. with information about COVID-19 cases and deaths that were reported over the previous 24 hours. Cases and deaths in the report may have happened days or weeks earlier, according to state officials. The state separately tracks cases and deaths that occurred on specific days on its dashboard and those totals are frequently updated.

Florida COVID-19 daily total of positive tests/deaths for the last two weeks:

  • Jan. 18: 8,002/142
  • Jan. 17: 11,093/135
  • Jan. 16: 12,119/211
  • Jan. 15: 16,875/188
  • Jan. 14: 13,720/222
  • Jan. 13: 13,990/174
  • Jan. 12: 14,896/165
  • Jan. 11: 11,575/159
  • Jan. 10: 12,313/111
  • Jan. 9: 15,445/139
  • Jan. 8: 19,530/194
  • Jan 7: 19,816/170
  • Jan 6: 17,783/132
  • Jan. 5: 15,431/100

Stephanie Colombini
Stephanie Colombini joined WUSF Public Media in December 2016 as Producer of Florida Matters,WUSF’s public affairs show. She’s also a reporter for WUSF’s Health News Florida project.

